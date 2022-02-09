Josh Giddey named to Skills Challenge

The NBA announced its All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge participants and Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey was named as one of the nine participants.

The reigning Rookie of the Month winner is on the Rooks team, along with Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes. Giddey will also participate in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Giddey has had a great rookie season as he has averaged 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 48 games. Giddey leads all rookies in total assists while he is third in total rebounds. The second-youngest player in the league was taken sixth overall in first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.