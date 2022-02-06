Front Page Sports

Josh Giddey Shines, Leads Top Performers in Sacramento

February 6, 2022
Al Lindsey
The Thunder couldn’t notch its fourth consecutive victory Friday night, come up just short against the Kings in Sacramento.

The Thunder were plagued by turnovers and missed shots all night long, as they got a good amount of clean looks. OKC finished the game shooting 9-for-30 from behind the 3-point line and allowed the Kings to come away with 13 steals.

Oklahoma City went into halftime trailing by seven points, 64-57, but the Thunder was able to cut into that deficit right away. With 9:11 left, Josh Giddey hit a 3-pointer that gave the Thunder a 66-65 lead.





