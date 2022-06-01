Josh Jung, Jack Leiter top updates to farm system ranking

Whereas the massive league Rangers flirt with .500, the talent-laden minor league system rolls alongside. Although our high prospect, Josh Jung, has but to play this 12 months attributable to a shoulder damage and No. 2 prospect Jack Leiter remains to be discovering his footing as a professional, there’s quite a lot of expertise effervescent up beneath them.

Already this 12 months, the Rangers have despatched three of our pre-season Prime 31 prospects to the majors: Glenn Otto, Sam Huff and, most not too long ago, Josh Smith. And, from the seems to be of issues, none of them are headed again to the minors quickly.

Nonetheless, there’s shifting within the high 30, largely due to the rise of prospect Evan Carter, as soon as maligned as a attain of a second-round choose and now pushing towards being a high 50 prospect in all of the minors. Carter is the largest mover in our mid-season rankings replace, however there are a handful of different spectacular newcomers.

Updates on the highest 10 and the 5 new members of our high 31:

Now not eligible: RHP Glenn Otto (Surpassed 50 profession MLB innings)

Dropped out: INF Chris Seise (31), C David Garcia (26), LHP Avery Weems (22), RHP Yerry Rodriguez (21), C Ian Moller (17).

Concerning the high 10

Outfielder outfielder Evan Carter makes a catch in a defensive drill throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise on the staff’s coaching facility on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.

(Smiley N. Pool / Employees Photographer)

1. 3B Josh Jung: Nonetheless rehabbing from shoulder surgical procedure, hopefully able to DH not less than by August. Has performed solely 122 skilled video games since being drafted in 2019.

2. RHP Jack Leiter: Not surprisingly, he’s struggled with fastball command as he adjusts from school to Double-A. His 3.7 walks per 9 innings aren’t horrible, however there have been quite a lot of deep counts, which have restricted him to 29 innings in eight begins.

3. OF Evan Carter: The interior consensus was that he’d be at Prime 100 prospect by the top of the season, perhaps high 50. Baseball America at the moment has him at No. 75. At 19, he’s acquired an .842 OPS at superior Class A and he’s proven above common defensive abilities. Rangers are getting final snicker at those that mocked his second-round choice in 2020.

4. RHP Cole Winn: Obtained off to slower than anticipated begin and has been hampered by command issues. He’d allowed virtually as many walks (27) as hits (37) over his first 9 begins. However his most up-to-date begin at Albuquerque was his better of the season: A run on three hits and 9 strikeouts in six innings.

5. INF Ezequiel Duran: Lead the minors in doubles (21) going into Memorial Day. And likewise has seven homers. His .932 OPS was the very best within the group for gamers of correct prospect age (youthful than 25).

6. INF Josh Smith: The Joey Gallo deal is sort of beginning to appear to be a steal with Duran and Smith being key components, together with MLB starter Glenn Otto. After one thing of a gradual begin in April, he reached primarily based at a .431 fee in Might and had an .862 OPS for the month. He’s additionally began 9 video games within the heart so as to add to his versatility. It earned him a callup Monday.

7. 2B Justin Foscue: Why has he dropped probably the most – three spots – among the many preseason high 10? It definitely doesn’t have something to do together with his offense, which is his calling card. He’d posted a .919 OPS at Frisco heading into Memorial Day. However he’s restricted defensively. Among the many infield prospects, Duran and Smith are comparable offensive, however are each extra versatile and higher runners.

8. OF-1B Dustin Harris: He hit a “stoop” within the second half of Might, with the primary two elements of his slash line struggling. He hit .207/.303 from Might 11 via 28th. However he supplemented it with extra energy thanks to 6 homers. It added as much as a .517 slugging share and .820 OPS. Each time I’ve seen him, he simply hits balls exhausting. No different technique to describe it.

9. C Sam Huff: How has Sam Huff reached the majors, impressed and nonetheless dropped a spot within the rankings? Once more, nothing he’s performed. Extra to do with efficiency of youthful prospects at decrease ranges. However, because it seems Huff goes to be on the MLB roster for some time now, anyway, he’s in all probability going to drop off this record by the top of the 12 months. Gamers are now not eligible for “prospect” rankings as soon as they’ve hit 150 MLB plate appearances. Huff is about midway there.

10. RHP Owen White: After an enormous Fall League, White had hoped to hitch the core of pitching prospects at Double-A. However the Rangers opted to play it a bit slower with him. Maybe that led to a stumble of a begin. He struck out 51 in 39 2/Three innings over his first eight outings, however homers have been an issue. He’d allowed seven of them.

Newcomers

Texas Rangers’ pitcher Cole Ragans works on his steadiness and energy on the Rangers’ coaching facility Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 in Shock, Arizona. Ragans was one of many high 2 picks within the 2016 draft and is recovering from Tommy John surgical procedure.(Darryl Webb/Particular Contributor) (Darryl Webb / Particular Contributor)

No. 19 OF Alejandro Osuna: Like big-mover Evan Carter, Osuna is a 19-year-old left-handed hitting heart fielder with wonderful strike zone command. The youthful brother of former MLB nearer Roberto Osuna and nephew of former pitcher Antonio Osuna, he’s really outslashed Carter at a .315/.412/.485/.896 fee. He’s not fairly the identical caliber defender or runner that Carter is and he’s come comparatively out of nowhere to change into the largest shock of the minor league season.

No. 20 LHP Cole Ragans: The 2016 first-round choose who missed three seasons whereas recovering from back-to-back Tommy John surgical procedures has been the perfect pitcher within the minor league system so far this 12 months. At Double-A, he’s had virtually the identical begin as he did final 12 months at Class A Hickory on the way in which to a spot within the Futures Recreation. A 12 months in the past, in his first 12 months again, he pale within the second half. The subsequent step is sustaining his stuff deeper into the 12 months.

No. 21 LHP Larson Kindreich: The Rangers felt they acquired a steal with the eighth-round choose in 2021 from Biola Faculty in Southern California. Kindreich, who turns 23 on June 21, has distinctive fastball traits that make it play higher than velocity recommend. It’s led to a really excessive swing-and-miss fee and 53 strikeouts in his first 35 innings this season at Class A Down East. In 43 skilled innings over two seasons, he’s not allowed a house run and compiled a 1.88 ERA.

No. 22 INF Jonathan Ornelas: A 3rd-round choose in 2018, Ornelas was instantly thought-about a high 30 prospect within the group. However he barely crossed .700 in OPS in consecutive season at Hickory (although one 12 months the staff was low Class A and the second it was superior). Additionally, the group grew deep in center infield prospects. At Frisco this season, he’s regained momentum, slashing .345/.382/.470/.852 and shifting round three infield spots. Two issues that mood enthusiasm: A really low stroll fee (simply 9 in 180 plate appearances via Might) and a really excessive BABIP (Batting Common on Balls In Play), which suggests some luck. A .415 BABIP is just not sustainable.

No. 24 RHP Mason Englert: A part of the star-crossed highschool pitching crop the Rangers drafted in 2018, Englert, 22, didn’t make his professional debut till final 12 months at Down East. The 2018 excessive schoolers didn’t pitch after they have been drafted as a part of a “deload” program, then 4 of them tore elbow ligaments after which the 2020 season was canceled. Forney’s Englert, the fourth-round choice from that class, has attacked issues with superior drive. Thought-about maybe probably the most aggressive pitcher within the system. His changeup – which grew out of watching on-line movies – has change into an elite pitch for him. Averaged 10 strikeouts per 9 innings and produced a 1.025 WHIP via Might. Solely pitched 80 innings final season. Arrow is pointing approach up on him, however how will the toll of a full season impression his stuff.

No. 31 OF Bubba Thompson: The 26th total choose within the 2017 draft, Thompson has taken a while to develop, however seems to be actually flourishing in his second season at Frisco as he approaches his 24th birthday. To go along with a .331/.342/.488/.829 slash via Might, he’s stolen 25 bases in 26 makes an attempt and a 50-steal season is definitely not out of the query. Like Ornelas, although, the batting common is inflated some by an unsustainable BABIP (.436, the very best within the system) and his Okay-to-BB fee is troubling. Thompson, who struck out 121 occasions final 12 months and walked simply 29, has a 46-to-2 Okay-to-BB fee getting into June.

Preseason rankings and writeups

31. Chris Seise, SS

30. Trevor Hauver, OF-2B

29. Justin Slaten, RHP

28. Cody Bradford, LHP

27. Cameron Cauley, SS

26. David Garcia, C

25. Zak Kent, RHP

24. Glenn Otto, RHP

23. A.J. Alexy, RHP

22. Avery Weems, LHP

21. Yerry Rodriguez, RHP

20. Davis Wendzel, INF

19. Yeison Morrobel, CF

18. Anthony Gutierrez, OF

17. Ian Moller, C

16. Aaron Zavala, OF

15. Dane Acker, RHP

14. Tekoah Roby, RHP

13. Evan Carter, OF

12. Ricky Vanasco, RHP

11. Maximo Acosta, INF

10. Luisangel Acuña, INF

9. Owen White, RHP

8. Sam Huff, C

7. Ezequiel Duran, INF

6. Josh Smith, INF

5. Dustin Harris, INF-OF

4. Justin Foscue, 2B

3. Cole Winn, RHP

2. Jack Leiter, RHP

1. Josh Jung, 3B

On Twitter: @Evan_P_Grant

Associated: How Josh, Jace Jung helped put together one another for his or her doubtlessly career-defining upcoming seasons

Discover extra Rangers protection from The Dallas Morning Information right here.

Click or tap here to sign up for our Rangers newsletter.