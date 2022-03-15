Journalist interrupts live Russian state news broadcast to denounce invasion of Ukraine







In a daring protest in opposition to the invasion of Ukraine, a Russian state tv journalist interrupted a reside information broadcast Monday, holding an indication that stated, “NO WAR.”Maria Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One, stood behind a information anchor on air with a poster board signal written in English and Russian.”Cease the conflict. Don’t consider propaganda they inform you lies right here,” the signal reads. “Russians in opposition to conflict.”Channel One’s content material is tightly managed by the Russian authorities. President Vladimir Putin earlier this month signed a censorship invoice that criminalizes “pretend” details about the invasion of Ukraine, with a penalty of as much as 15 years in jail for anybody convicted, in accordance with the Committee to Shield Journalists.The Kremlin on Tuesday described Ovsyannikova’s actions as “hooliganism,” a prison offense in Russia.”The channel and those that are in cost are coping with it,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov instructed reporters.Pals of Ovsyannikova instructed OVD-Data, an impartial human rights protest-monitoring group, she was on the Ostankino Police Division in Moscow, however her lawyer says he nonetheless doesn’t know her whereabouts.Dmitry Zakhvatov instructed CNN Tuesday he has been making an attempt to find her since her protest. Zakhvatov confirmed to CNN that Ovsyannikova is the girl seen on air holding the signal and that she is an editor for the channel.”We did not discover her for now, however we’re persevering with to go looking,” Zakhvatov stated.Russian state information company Tass reported that regulation enforcement officers had begun a preliminary investigation into the “public dissemination of intentionally false details about using the Russian Armed Forces.”The act of protest got here almost three weeks after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine, setting off a humanitarian catastrophe within the nation and triggering the best safety disaster in Europe for the reason that Chilly Struggle.Satellite tv for pc pictures present widespread destruction from Russian bombings throughout Ukraine, together with the most important cities of Kyiv and Mariupol. Greater than 2,500 civilians have died in Mariupol alone, Ukrainian officers estimate. Greater than three million residents have fled the nation for the reason that invasion started, in accordance with United Nations refugee estimates.OVD-Data additionally obtained a video purportedly made by Ovsyannikova earlier than she interrupted the information broadcast.”What is going on now in Ukraine is against the law, and Russia is the aggressor nation, and the accountability for this aggression lies on the conscience of just one individual. This man is Vladimir Putin,” Ovsyannikova says within the video, noting that her father is Ukrainian, and her mom is Russian.”Sadly, for the previous few years, I’ve been engaged on Channel One and doing Kremlin propaganda, and now I’m very ashamed of it,” she says within the video. “It is a disgrace that I allowed to talk lies from the TV screens, ashamed that I allowed to zombify Russian folks.””I’m ashamed that we saved silent in 2014, when all this was simply starting,” she says, a reference to Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine that resulted within the annexation of Crimea. “We did not go to rallies when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny, we simply silently watched this anti-human regime and now the world has turned its again on us without end, and one other ten generations of our descendants won’t be able to scrub away from the disgrace of this fraternal conflict.””We’re Russian folks, pondering and sensible, and it is just in our energy to cease all this insanity,” she says. “Go to the rallies and don’t be afraid! They can not transplant us all!”Movies of the interruption had been shortly posted on social media after it aired. CNN obtained the video from a reside feed of Russia Channel One VK’s profile.Inside minutes, that reside feed was eliminated.

In a daring protest in opposition to the invasion of Ukraine, a Russian state tv journalist interrupted a reside information broadcast Monday, holding an indication that stated, “NO WAR.” Maria Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One, stood behind a information anchor on air with a poster board signal written in English and Russian. “Cease the conflict. Don’t consider propaganda they inform you lies right here,” the signal reads. “Russians in opposition to conflict.” Channel One’s content material is tightly managed by the Russian authorities. President Vladimir Putin earlier this month signed a censorship invoice that criminalizes “pretend” details about the invasion of Ukraine, with a penalty of as much as 15 years in jail for anybody convicted, in accordance with the Committee to Shield Journalists. The Kremlin on Tuesday described Ovsyannikova’s actions as “hooliganism,” a prison offense in Russia. “The channel and those that are in cost are coping with it,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov instructed reporters. Pals of Ovsyannikova instructed OVD-Data, an impartial human rights protest-monitoring group, she was on the Ostankino Police Division in Moscow, however her lawyer says he nonetheless doesn’t know her whereabouts. Dmitry Zakhvatov instructed CNN Tuesday he has been making an attempt to find her since her protest. Zakhvatov confirmed to CNN that Ovsyannikova is the girl seen on air holding the signal and that she is an editor for the channel. “We did not discover her for now, however we’re persevering with to go looking,” Zakhvatov stated. Russian state information company Tass reported that regulation enforcement officers had begun a preliminary investigation into the “public dissemination of intentionally false details about using the Russian Armed Forces.” The act of protest got here almost three weeks after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine, setting off a humanitarian catastrophe within the nation and triggering the best safety disaster in Europe for the reason that Chilly Struggle. Satellite tv for pc pictures present widespread destruction from Russian bombings throughout Ukraine, together with the most important cities of Kyiv and Mariupol. Greater than 2,500 civilians have died in Mariupol alone, Ukrainian officers estimate. Greater than three million residents have fled the nation for the reason that invasion started, in accordance with United Nations refugee estimates. OVD-Data additionally obtained a video purportedly made by Ovsyannikova earlier than she interrupted the information broadcast. “What is going on now in Ukraine is against the law, and Russia is the aggressor nation, and the accountability for this aggression lies on the conscience of just one individual. This man is Vladimir Putin,” Ovsyannikova says within the video, noting that her father is Ukrainian, and her mom is Russian. “Sadly, for the previous few years, I’ve been engaged on Channel One and doing Kremlin propaganda, and now I’m very ashamed of it,” she says within the video. “It is a disgrace that I allowed to talk lies from the TV screens, ashamed that I allowed to zombify Russian folks.” “I’m ashamed that we saved silent in 2014, when all this was simply starting,” she says, a reference to Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine that resulted within the annexation of Crimea. “We did not go to rallies when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny, we simply silently watched this anti-human regime and now the world has turned its again on us without end, and one other ten generations of our descendants won’t be able to scrub away from the disgrace of this fraternal conflict.” “We’re Russian folks, pondering and sensible, and it is just in our energy to cease all this insanity,” she says. “Go to the rallies and don’t be afraid! They can not transplant us all!” Movies of the interruption had been shortly posted on social media after it aired. CNN obtained the video from a reside feed of Russia Channel One VK’s profile. Inside minutes, that reside feed was eliminated.





Source link