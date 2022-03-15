Journalists Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova killed in attack that wounded Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall

A Fox Information cameraman and a neighborhood producer working for the community have been killed Monday in the identical assault that left the community’s correspondent Benjamin Corridor injured as they reported close to Ukraine‘s capital Kyiv, Fox Information mentioned confirmed Tuesday. The community mentioned cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and fixer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova have been killed when their car “was struck by incoming fireplace” whereas within the subject with Corridor.

Fox Information CEO Suzanne Scott mentioned Zakrzewski, who was based mostly in London, had “coated almost each worldwide story for Fox Information from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria throughout his lengthy tenure with us,” including that “his ardour and expertise as a journalist have been unmatched.”

“He was profoundly dedicated to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic have been famend amongst journalists at each media outlet,” Scott mentioned.

This picture launched by Fox Information Channel reveals cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski whereas on task with colleagues, Fox Information correspondent Steve Harrigan and Jerusalem-based senior producer Yonat Friling, background proper, in Kyiv. Pierre Zakrzewski / AP



“Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this community and his loss is devastating,” Fox Information anchor Invoice Hemmer mentioned on the air Tuesday. He quoted Fox president Jay Wallace as saying that different employees “all the time felt an additional sense of reassurance once they arrived on the scene, they usually noticed that Pierre was there.”

“He was an expert, he was a journalist, and he was a pal,” mentioned Hemmer. “We right here on the Fox Information Channel wish to supply our deepest condolences to Pierre’s spouse, Michelle, and his total household. Pierre Zakrzewski was solely 55 years outdated, and we miss him already.”

Simply final yr, the community honored Zakrzewski with a Fox News Media Spotlight Award, which are supposed to acknowledge “extraordinary workers who go above and past, inside and out of doors the office.”

Scott mentioned the 24-year-old Kuvshynova was “extremely proficient” and had spent weeks serving to the community’s crews navigate Kyiv, gathering data and speaking with sources, “working across the clock to verify the world knew what was occurring in her nation.”

“Our group in Ukraine tells me that Sasha had a ardour for music, the humanities and pictures and was a pleasure to work with,” Scott mentioned. “A number of of our correspondents and producers spent lengthy days together with her reporting the information and bought to know her personally, describing her as hard-working, humorous, type and courageous. Her dream was to attach individuals around the globe and inform their tales and she or he fulfilled that via her journalism.”

Fox Information senior producer Yonat Friling tweeted a tribute to Kuvshynova, calling her a “stunning courageous girl.”

“She liked music and she or he was humorous and type,” Friling wrote. “She was 24 years outdated. She labored with our group for the previous month and did an excellent job. Could her reminiscence be a blessing.”

A photograph of Kuvshynova, Trey Yingst and Pierre Zakrzewski shared by the community. Fox Information



Fox provided no replace on the situation of Corridor, their correspondent wounded in the identical assault, however mentioned he remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to Ukraine’s ministry of inner affairs, mentioned Kuvshynova and Zakrzewski have been killed by “artillery fireplace from Russian-fascist forces,” however the community has not attributed their dying to a selected nation.

Gulnoza Mentioned, the Committee to Shield Journalists’ Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, mentioned in a press release that she was “deeply saddened” by experiences of Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova’s deaths.

“Reporting on this struggle is a crucial public service, and it has already claimed the lives of at the least two different journalists in only a few weeks,” she mentioned. “Ukrainian and Russian authorities should do their utmost to make sure security of all journalists, and to completely examine assaults on the press.”

On Monday, the community confirmed that Corridor “was injured whereas newsgathering exterior of Kyiv in Ukraine.”

Scott mentioned in a Monday memo to workers that the community had a “minimal stage of particulars proper now, however Ben is hospitalized and our groups on the bottom are working to assemble extra data because the state of affairs shortly unfolds.”

Information of the assault on the Fox crew got here only a day after one other American journalist, Brent Renaud, was shot and killed in Ukraine. The pinnacle of Kyiv’s regional police power mentioned Renaud was killed and one other journalist was wounded by Russian forces within the city of Irpin, exterior the capital of Kyiv, as they have been touring to movie refugees.



Challenges in retaining journalists in Ukraine secure after U.S. filmmaker killed by Russian forces 05:17

Corridor recently made headlines for rebuking Greg Gutfield, co-host of the Fox Information political speak present “The 5,” after he mentioned on-air that the reporting from Ukraine “is loads like different tales that we have gone via within the digital age during which a picture is taken after which performed over and over and over to create some form of emotional response out of you, as a result of that makes a revenue for information firms.”

“This isn’t the media making an attempt to drum up some emotional response,” Corridor mentioned. “That is completely what’s occurring.”

“It’s an absolute disaster,” he added. “And the individuals caught within the center are those who’re actually struggling.”

