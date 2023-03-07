JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon praises ‘pro-business’ Texas, Florida

Business





JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has joined the rising checklist of company executives who’re touting some great benefits of increasing their enterprise footprints in Sun Belt states like Texas and Florida which in his phrases are “pro-America, optimistic, pro-business.”

“We love Florida, we’re growing in Florida left and right,” Dimon told Bloomberg News on Monday.

Dimon singled out Florida and Texas as states that “like business, they want you to come.”

“We now have more employees in Texas than in New York state,” Dimon stated. “It shouldn’t have been that way but Texas loves you being there.”

JPMorgan Chase, the biggest financial institution in the USA, has expanded its presence in Florida, which has noticed a big inflow of migrants who’ve flocked from high-tax states reminiscent of New York, Illinois, and California.

“Small businesses, large companies, we got, I forgot how many total employees we have here,” Dimon advised Bloomberg News.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, whose internet price is valued via Forbes at $1.7 billion, praised Texas and Florida as states which can be welcoming to enterprise. REUTERS

“I’m on my way to Tampa, we’ve got major operations there, Orlando major operations, we’re opening branches, and so the mayor just joined us at a small business event we did here.”

Dimon added: “We’re very pro, pro-Florida.”

Dimon, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes to be round $1.7 billion, praised Florida’s political management.

“I think they’ve been great,” Dimon stated.

JPMorgan Chase established an place of business within the prosperous Brickell phase of downtown Miami. Google Maps

“If you were running the state, you know, you should be thinking, ‘How can I make the state well off for my people?’” Dimon stated.

“So Florida likes business. They want you to come.”

JPMorgan has opened extra workplaces in burgeoning spaces reminiscent of Miami and Jacksonville lately.

Dimon additionally hailed the Lone Star State, the place JPMorgan Chase just lately unveiled a brand new, cutting-edge campus within the Dallas-Fort Worth space that the financial institution says comprises some 6,500 jobs.

“Texas is the same way [in its pro-business attitude],” Dimon stated.

JPMorgan Chase is the biggest financial institution in the USA. AP

“If I was some other states, I would be thinking about, ‘Why do people like going to these states?’”

He added: “It’s their taxes, it’s [that] they’re pro-business, they want a better life for their people.”

JPMorgan Chase boasts greater than 200 branches within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The financial institution says it lately employs greater than 6,500 workers in and round “Big D.”

Other finance titans have additionally strengthened their presence down South based on migration patterns.

JPMorgan Chase additionally just lately unveiled a cutting-edge campus in Plano, Texas — simply out of doors of Dallas. Google Maps

Ken Griffin, the hedge fund billionaire, introduced he used to be relocating the headquarters of his market-making company, Citadel, from crime-ridden Chicago to sunny Miami.

Goldman Sachs, the funding banking massive, additionally moved a few of its investors to West Palm Beach — cementing South Florida’s recognition as “Wall Street South.”

Stephen Ross, the billionaire proprietor of the Miami Dolphins and Equinox gyms, advised Bloomberg News just lately that Florida’s “ease of living” makes it extra horny to career-oriented other people from the Northeast.

“People are looking from the Northeast and relocating for jobs — not retirement — and companies are looking” for workplaces, Ross, the actual property developer who constructed the Hudson Yards mission on Manhattan’s West Side, stated.

Last 12 months on my own, greater than 64,500 former citizens of New York state moved to Florida — greater than any 12 months in historical past, in step with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which tracks driving force’s license statistics.











Load extra…











#isDisplay



/isDisplay#isAniviewVideo



/isAniviewVideo#isSRVideo



/isSRVideo









