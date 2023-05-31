



JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon testified in a videotaped deposition that he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes in opposition to teenage women and younger ladies until the financier was once arrested in 2019. This revelation comes as phase of proceedings filed in opposition to JPMorgan on behalf of Epstein’s sufferers and the U.S. Virgin Islands in search of to carry the financial institution financially answerable for Epstein’s decades-long abuse. The financial institution has denied the allegations and sued one of its former executives, announcing the person concealed Epstein’s crimes to stay Epstein as a consumer.

In the 416-page deposition, parts of which have been closely redacted with whole pages blacked out, Dimon was once faced with an e-mail from Epstein’s former assistant suggesting that Dimon was once scheduled to fulfill with Epstein way back to 2010. Dimon insisted that it was once unfaithful, announcing “I have never had an appointment with Jeff Epstein. I’ve never met Jeff Epstein. I never knew Jeff Epstein. I never went to Jeff Epstein’s house. I never had a meal with Jeff Epstein. I have no idea what they’re referring to here.”

Epstein had an in depth courting with Jes Staley, who ran a couple of portions of JPMorgan, together with its funding financial institution and wealth control arm, until Staley left the financial institution in 2013. JPMorgan is attempting to make Staley a defendant in its Epstein criminal instances, arguing that he downplayed or concealed problems with Epstein.

Throughout the deposition, Dimon insisted that whether or not to stay Epstein as a consumer would have in the long run been left as much as the corporate’s common recommend. When requested if he would have got rid of Epstein as a consumer if he had identified in 2010 that Epstein was once a intercourse trafficker and retreating tens of 1000’s of bucks of money each month, Dimon spoke back, “I think everyone involved, had they known then what is known today, including me, would have taken that position.”

The proceedings filed in opposition to JPMorgan spotlight the significance of making an allowance for the have an effect on on sufferers when making selections about shoppers. While JPMorgan denies wisdom of Epstein’s crimes, the proceedings allege that the financial institution supplied Epstein with huge quantities of money from 1998 via August 2013 even supposing it knew about his intercourse trafficking practices. Balancing monetary acquire with social duty is a difficult process for corporations, and this situation highlights the tradeoffs fascinated about balancing various factors.

Overall, the testimony supplied by means of Dimon within the Epstein criminal instances sheds mild at the demanding situations related to other approaches to ethics and company social duty. It is vital for corporations to imagine the have an effect on their selections could have on sufferers when making possible choices about shoppers or trade practices. As this situation unfolds, it’ll be attention-grabbing to look how JPMorgan’s reaction to the allegations in opposition to it impacts its recognition and long run trade.