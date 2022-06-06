Jude Bellingham ranks fifth in the world for transfer value | Kylian Mbappe ranks top ahead of Vinicius Junior | Football News

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has a better price ticket than any England team-mate with a valuation of round £115m, in keeping with a brand new examine printed by the Football Observatory.
The 18-year-old midfielder featured in England’s 1-Zero defeat to Hungary on Saturday and pipped Manchester CIty compatriot Phil Foden (£106m) within the international rankings.
Jadon Sancho (£88m), Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka (each £86m) made the 20, with one other 15 English gamers that includes within the high 100.
England full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold (£75m) and Reece James (£71m) are vying for a beginning berth in Gareth Southgate’s staff and return comparable valuations, with Harry Kane (£67m) rating ninth amongst England internationals.
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice (£64m) and Roma striker Tammy Abraham (£61m) characteristic within the high 50, with Emile Smith Rowe (£53m), John Stones (£52m), Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling (each £50m), Harry Maguire (£45m), Aaron Ramsdale (£44m) and Marc Guehi £43m) touchdown spots additional down the checklist.
Prime 100: Mbappe soars clear | Barca & Man Metropolis dominate
Paris Saint-Germain ahead Kylian Mbappe leads the checklist with a valuation of £176m, having signed a three-year extension on the membership to finish hypothesis he may go away the French champions when his deal expired this summer time.
Trailing within the France worldwide’s wake is Actual Madrid winger Vinicius Junior (£159m), who scored the successful objective towards Liverpool within the Champions League remaining, adopted by new Manchester Metropolis signing Erling Haaland (£131m).
Metropolis team-mates Ruben Dias (£94m) additionally makes the highest 10, as does former Metropolis ahead Ferran Torres (£94m), who joined Barcelona for £46.3m plus add-ons in December.
Teenage sensation Pedri (£116m) additionally represents the Catalans among the many priciest gamers in world soccer, whereas team-mate and Manchester United switch goal Frenkie de Jong is valued at a cool £96m.
Luis Diaz (£94m) joins the elite after hitting the bottom working since becoming a member of Liverpool from Porto in January, forward of Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota (£75m), Alisson Becker (£59m) and Mohamed Salah (£47m).
Excluding gamers aforementioned, different Premier League stars within the high 50 embrace Bruno Fernandes, Kai Havertz, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Dejan Kulusevski, Aymeric Laporte and Romelu Lukaku.
In the meantime, Christian Romero, Rodri, Scott McTominay, Ederson, Martin Odegaard, Kevin De Bruyne, Timo Werner, Gabriel Jesus, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Pulisic, Heung-Min Son and Richarlison all make the highest 100.
