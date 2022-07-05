Judge blocks Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida choose briefly blocked a 15-week abortion ban from taking impact, which implies abortion goes again to being authorized till the twenty fourth week of being pregnant within the state.

Judge John C. Cooper signed the non permanent injunction on Tuesday.

However, the non permanent block will seemingly not final very lengthy because the state is predicted to instantly enchantment the ruling.

Circuit Judge John Cooper’s official order briefly blocking Florida’s 15-week abortion ban is down. This will revert the state to its earlier 24 week restrict, at the least till the state appeals— triggering an computerized keep. Expected quickly. pic.twitter.com/f0oIOmIH8s — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) July 5, 2022

Cooper stated final week that he would situation the injunction, simply days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade determination and ended federal protections for abortions.

Florida’s 15-week abortion ban makes exceptions if the process is important to save lots of the pregnant lady’s life, forestall severe damage or if the fetus has a deadly abnormality. It doesn’t enable for exemptions in circumstances the place pregnancies have been brought on by rape, incest or human trafficking. Under present regulation, Florida permits abortions as much as 24 weeks.

Violators may resist 5 years in jail. Physicians and different medical professionals may lose their licenses and face administrative fines of $10,000 for every violation.

The authorized problem in Florida hinges on a 1980 modification to the state structure guaranteeing a broad proper to privateness, which has been interpreted by the state Supreme Court to incorporate abortion. Florida voters reaffirmed the fitting to privateness in 2012 by rejecting a poll initiative that might have weakened its protections, plaintiffs stated.

“Despite Florida’s history of protecting the right to abortion, the Florida legislature recently engaged in a brazen attempt to override the will of the Florida people,” the abortion suppliers stated.

The state argued that abortion suppliers haven’t got standing to make a declare of a private proper to privateness since they have been appearing as third events on behalf of their sufferers. Attorneys for the state additionally maintained that the state’s constitutional proper to privateness would not embrace the fitting to abortion, arguing that the state has an curiosity in safeguarding well being and defending potential life.

Data exhibits nearly all of abortions in Florida happen earlier than the 15-week cutoff. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report stated about 2% of the almost 72,000 abortions reported in Florida in 2019 have been carried out after 15 weeks.

