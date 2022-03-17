Judge denies release of suspect accused of shooting homeless people in New York, DC

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Photos

(WASHINGTON) — In his first court docket look on Wednesday, a choose denied the discharge of the suspect accused of a sequence of shootings focusing on homeless individuals in Washington, D.C., and New York.

30-year-old Gerald Brevard III appeared within the Superior Courtroom of the District of Columbia the place he’s going through fees stemming from three assaults on homeless individuals in D.C., together with one homicide.

Brevard is accused of 5 shootings of individuals experiencing homelessness, two of which have been deadly, in New York and D.C. this month.

In D.C., Brevard is charged with assault with a harmful weapon, assault with intent to kill and first-degree homicide whereas armed.

Based on investigators, the identical firearm was used within the D.C. shootings and firearm casings from the New York shootings have been preliminarily linked to the identical gun, court docket filings present.

Attorneys for Brevard claimed prosecutors didn’t show possible trigger and requested his launch.

Attorneys for Brevard listed inconsistencies in among the witness descriptions, claiming Brevard didn’t meet the descriptions of the shooter, and requested that he be launched, however the choose sided with prosecutors, saying they’d established possible trigger.

Prosecutors mentioned that cellphone proof locations Brevard in D.C. and New York on the instances of the shootings and that the incidents have been unprovoked assaults in opposition to susceptible individuals, a few of whom have been sleeping after they have been shot.

Prosecutors additionally famous that the assaults have been all dedicated inside a brief time period, with all 5 shootings taking place between March three and March 12.

The choose discovered possible trigger, saying the inconsistencies within the case in opposition to Brevard doesn’t defeat the possible trigger.

Brevard is ready to seem once more in court docket in April.

