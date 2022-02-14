Judge dismisses Palin libel lawsuit against NY Times

Debit fraud causes financial stress for single dad
Crews battle large house fire
Polar Plunge raises funds for Special Olympics
Texas Turnaround construction to begin
Shooting investigation underway in Spencer
Museum hosts Potato Dance Championship
OKC family stunned after 11-year-old’s sudden death
Guest’s oxygen tanks catch fire, cause explosion …
3 cats die in Oklahoma City house fire
BMW driver who crashed into home in chase 2 months …
Probe into massive luxury apartment blaze begins
OKCPD patrol car hit by other vehicle, totaled