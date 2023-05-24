A judge in Idaho has officially registered not guilty pleas for Bryan Kohberger, who is suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students through stabbing. News covers this development, as Lilia Luciano conducts an interview with the father and sister of one of the victims. Stay up-to-date by enabling browser notifications, ensuring that you receive alerts for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out – turn on notifications now.
Judge enters not guilty pleas on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho murders
