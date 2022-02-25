Judge limits inquiry into juror at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

A decide says she’s limiting an inquiry into doable juror misconduct at British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s intercourse trafficking trial to stop an intrusive fishing expedition by protection attorneys

NEW YORK — An inquiry into doable juror misconduct at British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s intercourse trafficking trial shall be restricted to his solutions to 2 responses on a prolonged questionnaire throughout jury choice to stop an “intrusive fishing expedition” by protection attorneys, a decide mentioned in an opinion launched Friday.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan mentioned within the partially redacted choice dated Thursday that she’ll query a juror on March eight about his solutions to 2 questions on a 50-question questionnaire to be taught why he mentioned he’d by no means been a sufferer of sexual abuse or a sufferer of against the law although he revealed after the trial that he had.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in late December of intercourse trafficking and different prices alleging that she recruited teenage women from 1994 to 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. She awaits a June sentencing. Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail cell in August 2019 whereas awaiting a intercourse trafficking trial.

The juror forged doubt on the Maxwell trial verdict when he advised information retailers in January that he had disclosed to fellow jurors throughout a weeklong deliberation that he was a baby intercourse abuse sufferer and satisfied different jurors {that a} sufferer’s imperfect reminiscence of intercourse abuse doesn’t imply it didn’t occur.

Nathan rejected requests by Maxwell’s attorneys to right away order a brand new trial or to let protection attorneys collect proof equivalent to communications the juror had by means of social media or by electronic mail with alleged victims or witnesses, different jurors or media representatives. Additionally they sought proof of funds he might need obtained for any interview or data he gave about his jury service.

“The Courtroom denies these requests as vexatious, intrusive, unjustified, and a fishing expedition,” the decide wrote.

She mentioned it was “procedurally improper” for Maxwell’s attorneys to subpoena social media corporations for information.

“The Courtroom concludes that the Defendant has not made a displaying that any pre-hearing discovery is acceptable, and the request to interact in an intrusive fishing expedition is denied,” Nathan mentioned.

A lawyer for Maxwell didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Nathan cited earlier instances and rulings by appeals courts to indicate that the inquiry into the conduct of a juror recognized in paperwork solely as “Juror No. 50” have to be restricted and that different jurors won’t be questioned.

However she additionally wrote that his “direct, unambiguous statements to a number of media retailers” present substantial and incontrovertible proof that an impropriety — a false assertion — throughout jury choice has occurred.

“To be clear, the potential impropriety is just not that somebody with a historical past of sexual abuse could have served on the jury. Reasonably, it’s the potential failure to reply in truth to questions in the course of the jury choice course of that requested for that materials data in order that any potential bias might be explored,” she mentioned.

She mentioned her choice, introduced Thursday, to order an evidentiary public listening to the place she is going to query the juror was made needed as a result of he checked the “No” field as his reply to Query 48.

The query requested: Have you ever or a buddy or member of the family ever been the sufferer of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault? (This contains precise or tried sexual assault or different undesirable sexual advance, together with by a stranger, acquaintance, supervisor, trainer, or member of the family.)

Nathan mentioned she may even query the juror about why he checked “No” to Query 25, which requested: Have you ever, or any of your family or shut pals, ever been a sufferer of against the law?

She mentioned the aim of her questions for the juror shall be to find out if he has engaged in any misconduct warranting a brand new trial.