Judge: New admissions policies at elite school discriminate

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal choose dominated Friday {that a} Virginia school system illegally discriminated towards Asian Individuals when it overhauled the admissions policies at an elite public school.

The ruling from U.S. District Choose Claude Hilton discovered that impermissible “racial balancing” was at the core of the plan to overtake admissions to Thomas Jefferson Excessive School for Science and Expertise, often called “TJ.” The school routinely ranks as one of the best or among the best public colleges within the nation, and slots at the school are extremely aggressive.

In 2020, the Fairfax County School Board considerably revamped the admissions course of at the school. A standardized check that had been a linchpin of the admissions course of was scrapped in favor of a system that put aside equal numbers of TJ slots at every of the county’s center colleges, amongst different adjustments.

Hilton, in his ruling, wrote, “The dialogue of admissions adjustments was contaminated with speak of racial balancing from its inception.”

Though the school has loved a stellar educational repute for many years, Black and Hispanic college students have been woefully underrepresented within the scholar physique.

TJ’s present freshman class, the primary to be accepted beneath the brand new policies, mirrored a big change in racial make-up. Asian illustration decreased from 73% to 54%. The proportion of Black college students elevated from 1% final 12 months to 7%. Hispanic illustration elevated from 3% to 11%.

The school system insisted its new admissions policies are race-neutral; amongst different issues, they famous that the panelists who consider functions do not even know the race of the scholars they’re evaluating.

The school system additionally argued that efforts to extend Black and Hispanic illustration are legally permissible so long as the school board had not demonstrated a want to hurt Asian Individuals.

John Foster, a lawyer for the school system, mentioned the school board will enchantment Hilton’s ruling.

“The brand new course of is blind to race, gender and nationwide origin and offers essentially the most gifted college students from each center school a seat at TJ,” Foster mentioned.

Hilton, although, mentioned the backdrop beneath which the school board acted confirmed that racial concerns have been firstly on the thoughts. He famous that the demise of George Floyd in Could 2020 prompted requires racial justice throughout the nation. He additionally famous that the Virginia Normal Meeting and Division of Training have been pushing colleges like TJ — often called “Governor’s Faculties” in Virginia — to develop plans to shortly deal with the shortage of Black and Hispanic college students.

“All through this course of, Board members and high-level FCPS officers expressed their want to remake TJ admissions as a result of they have been dissatisfied with the racial composition of the school,” Hilton wrote.

The Coalition for TJ, the group of oldsters who challenged the admissions course of in court docket with assist from the conservative Pacific Authorized Basis, mentioned in a press release that it “is thrilled by Choose Claude Hilton’s clear renunciation of racism and discrimination and his highly effective protection of equality.”

Hilton’s ruling comes roughly a month after the U.S. Supreme Court docket agreed to listen to an identical case filed by Asian American households towards Harvard College over its admissions policies.