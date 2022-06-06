Judge rejects Arizona death row inmate’s appeal, says Constitution “does not require a pain-free execution”

A federal decide has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution within the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old lady, in keeping with the ruling posted Sunday.

U.S. District Decide Michael Liburdi’s choice retains on observe Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who argued the state’s loss of life penalty procedures would violate his constitutional proper in opposition to merciless and weird punishment by subjecting him to unimaginable ache.

His legal professionals mentioned Atwood, who has a degenerative spinal situation that has left him in a wheelchair, would bear excruciating struggling if he have been strapped to a gurney whereas mendacity on his again throughout his deadly injection execution.

Liburdi mentioned within the ruling made Saturday that he wouldn’t block the execution primarily based on Atwood’s declare, noting that the state will present Atwood with a medical wedge that may relieve strain on his backbone and also can tilt the execution desk. He mentioned these lodging “will decrease the ache Plaintiff experiences when he lies on his again.”

The Structure, Liburdi wrote, “doesn’t require a pain-free execution,” and that Atwood’s place shall be just like what he usually assumes in his cell to restrict ache.

Liburdi additionally rejected challenges to the drug the state plans to make use of and dismissed Atwood’s declare over the Arizona’s use of the fuel chamber, saying it was irrelevant as a result of he shall be executed utilizing deadly injection.

The problem to his methodology of execution is one among a flurry of last-minute appeals by Atwood. He is additionally asking the Arizona Supreme Courtroom to delay his execution whereas his legal professionals pursue claims that he’s truly harmless of killing the little lady. That courtroom denied a keep late final week, however is now contemplating the brand new declare.

Frank Atwood Arizona Division of Corrections / AP



And his legal professionals proceed to spar with the state over spiritual lodging previous to and through his execution. He has been a practitioner of the Greek Orthodox religion for greater than 20 years and needs the state to permit him to bear a non secular initiation ceremony earlier than the execution and obtain final rites whereas within the execution chamber. The state has primarily agreed, however the two sides are at odds over precise particulars. A unique federal decide is overseeing that matter.

“The state’s insistence on cyanide fuel is a cynical option to drive the acceptance of the hazard and incompetence of its deadly injection methodology, at the price of embracing Nazi strategies of mass extermination,” Joseph Perkovich, an legal professional for Atwood, mentioned in an e-mail Sunday.

Atwood was convicted of homicide within the 1984 killing of Vicki Lynn Hoskinson. The lady was using her bicycle to mail a birthday card to her aunt in Tucson when Atwood allegedly snatched her, KPHO-TV reported. Hoskinson’s stays have been discovered northwest of Tucson in April 1985.

“I do not assume you actually ever get closure,” the girl’s mother, Debbie Carlson, told the station final month. “And I form of do not like that phrase as a result of she’s by no means coming again, you recognize?”

Specialists couldn’t decide the reason for loss of life from the stays that have been discovered, in keeping with courtroom data.

Atwood maintains that he’s harmless of the crimes.

Till final month, Arizona went nearly eight years with out finishing up an execution. The hiatus has been attributed to the issue of securing deadly injection medication as producers refuse to produce them and to issues encountered in the course of the July 2014 execution of Joseph Wooden, who was given 15 doses of a two-drug mixture over almost two hours. Wooden snorted repeatedly and gasped earlier than he died. His legal professional mentioned the execution had been botched.



The Execution of Joseph Wooden 13:29

The hiatus ended on Might 11 when the state executed prisoner Clarence Dixon for his homicide conviction within the 1978 killing of Deana Bowdoin, a 21-year-old Arizona State College scholar.

As a part of Atwood’s argument to get his execution delayed, his legal professionals questioned whether or not the compounded pentobarbital for use within the execution meets pharmaceutical requirements and whether or not the state has met a requirement that the drug’s expiration date falls after the execution date.

Prosecutors say Atwood was attempting to indefinitely postpone his execution by authorized maneuvers.

Two weeks in the past, Atwood declined to decide on between deadly injection or the fuel chamber, leaving him to be put to loss of life by deadly injection, the state’s default execution methodology.

Arizona, California, Missouri and Wyoming are the one states with decades-old lethal-gas execution legal guidelines nonetheless on the books. Arizona, which carried out the final fuel chamber execution in america greater than 20 years in the past, is the one state to nonetheless have a working fuel chamber.

In recent times, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Alabama have handed legal guidelines permitting executions with nitrogen fuel, at the very least in some circumstances, although consultants say it is by no means been executed and no state has established a protocol that will permit it.

Atwood’s legal professionals additionally mentioned Arizona might take up executions by firing squad, a way of execution not used within the state.

Arizona has 112 prisoners left on the state’s loss of life row.