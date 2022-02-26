Front Page

Judge sets $2M bond for Houston driver who ran over, killed woman

February 25, 2022
Al Lindsey
A memorial marks the spot the place 26-year-old Jasmine James was hit by a driver and crushed with a steel pole, seen the subsequent day on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. 

Jay R. Jordan / Chron workers

Police have arrested a Houston man who prosecutors say deliberately drove his automotive right into a woman strolling on the sidewalk after which beat her with a steel pipe early Thursday. Paramedics rushed the woman, recognized by Houston police as 26-year-old Jasmine James, to a close-by hospital the place docs pronounced her useless. 

Chiedozie Amadi, 22, is accused of operating James down round 2 a.m. within the 9700 block of Bissonnet Avenue. In doing so, he flipped the sedan after crashing right into a utility pole and wrought iron fence, video of the collision’s aftermath recorded by a witness reveals. Chron has determined to not publish the video resulting from its violent nature. 

The video, which captured the latter half of the assault, reveals the person who police recognized as Amadi standing over James’ physique, which lay among the many broken fencing as different drivers maneuver round his flipped sedan. The person seemed to be holding a chunk of the steel fence and used it as a makeshift weapon to repeatedly beat the injured woman.

An post-mortem carried out Friday by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will decide which side of the assault led to her demise.

Pieces of metal fencing are left damaged on the sidewalk in the 9700 block of Bissonnet Street on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, the day after police say a driver intentionally drove over a woman walking on the sidewalk and beat her with a metal pole.

Items of steel fencing are left broken on the sidewalk within the 9700 block of Bissonnet Avenue on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, the day after police say a driver deliberately drove over a woman strolling on the sidewalk and beat her with a steel pole.

Jay R. Jordan / Chron workers

Houston police detectives didn’t say what preceded the violence. In a press launch, police say responding officers noticed Amadi standing over James. He confessed to officers, police mentioned. 

Amadi was arrested and charged with homicide. A Justice of the Peace set his bail quantity at $2,000,000 on the request of the Harris County District Legal professional’s Workplace.


“The repeated and violent nature of this incident signifies that defendant poses a menace to the neighborhood and public security in all places if launched,” prosecutor Michael Levine wrote within the DA’s request for the bail quantity. If convicted, Amadi faces between 5 and 99 years to life in jail. 





