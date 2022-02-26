Judge sets $2M bond for Houston driver who ran over, killed woman

Police have arrested a Houston man who prosecutors say deliberately drove his automotive right into a woman strolling on the sidewalk after which beat her with a steel pipe early Thursday. Paramedics rushed the woman, recognized by Houston police as 26-year-old Jasmine James, to a close-by hospital the place docs pronounced her useless.
Chiedozie Amadi, 22, is accused of operating James down round 2 a.m. within the 9700 block of Bissonnet Avenue. In doing so, he flipped the sedan after crashing right into a utility pole and wrought iron fence, video of the collision’s aftermath recorded by a witness reveals. Chron has determined to not publish the video resulting from its violent nature.