Judge sets $4 million bail for women accused in murder who fled to Cambodia

Two ladies accused in a homicide case now face much-higher bail after authorities say they reduce off their GPS displays and fled to Cambodia after bonding out of custody final 12 months.

Marisela Botello (Dallas Police Division)

State District Choose Amber Givens set bail at $four million Wednesday for Lisa Jo Dykes, 59, and Nina Tamar Marano, 50.

The ladies, who’re married, face expenses of homicide and evidence-tampering within the 2020 stabbing loss of life of Marisela Botello Valadez, 23, who was visiting Dallas from Seattle. Charles Anthony Beltran, 33, additionally was arrested within the slaying.

Dykes and Marano have been initially arrested in Florida in March 2021 and have been jailed in Dallas in lieu of $500,000 bail. They bonded out of custody that Could.

Their ankle displays misplaced their indicators inside minutes of one another on Christmas morning, in accordance with courtroom paperwork. The FBI and Cambodian regulation enforcement discovered them in February, and so they have been extradited to Dallas final month.

Prosecutors requested the choose Wednesday to set the ladies’s bail at $5 million. Protection legal professionals requested for $500,000 — the identical bail the ladies beforehand had.

“It doesn’t seem that the $500,000 and [electronic leg monitor] was enough to get your purchasers to look in courtroom and abide by the bond situations,” Givens stated as she issued her ruling.

Protection lawyer Heath Harris, who together with legal professional Valerie Baston represents each ladies, stated the pair are afraid of Beltran and folks he related to. He has stated that their fleeing isn’t proof of guilt within the killing.

Botello, who was visiting a buddy, was final seen leaving a bar with a person in Deep Ellum. Police interviewed Beltran, who stated he introduced Botello residence however fled when he awakened as one of many different ladies attacked her with a knife.

The trio are scheduled to face trial in September.