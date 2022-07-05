Judge signs order to block Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban, State to appeal

TALLAHASSEE – A Florida decide has briefly blocked a 15-week abortion ban from taking impact, following a court docket problem by reproductive well being suppliers who say the state structure ensures a proper to the process.

Judge John C. Cooper made the oral ruling from the bench final week and signed the order on Tuesday.

The regulation goes was supposed to go into impact final Friday.

In his ruling, Cooper mentioned Florida’s regulation was “unconstitutional in that it violates the privacy provision of the Florida Constitution.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ workplace mentioned it might appeal the ruling and has pledged to “expand pro-life protections” sooner or later.

Planned Parenthood calls this momentary block life-saving and a glimmer of hope. They mentioned that Floridians already face challenges whereas attempting to get abortions and this immediately impacts younger girls and girls of coloration.

“In Miami-Dade, we have one of the highest rates of uninsured people and this primarily affects women of color, low income, young people under the age of 18 who may not be able to navigate the system. As well as people with wanted pregnancies who don’t find out that there is a medical issue until they get that anatomy scan between 15-20 weeks,” mentioned Laura Goodhue, VP of Public Policy at Planned Parenthood of Florida.

“If the United States Supreme Court were to subsequently recede from Roe v. Wade this would not diminish the abortion rights now provided by the privacy amendment of the Florida constitution,” mentioned Judge John C. Cooper.

Abortion rights activists are grateful for the choice.

Planned Parenthood mentioned in the present day is a hopeful day and that it’s merciless to drive somebody to stay pregnant in opposition to their will.

“We’re really talking about the most vulnerable people in our community, these are the survivors of rape, incest and the last thing on their mind was finding out if they were pregnant,” mentioned Goodhue.

Meanwhile, these in opposition to abortion say they’re nonetheless hopeful.

“We’re hopeful that the injunction…the temporary injunction will be lifted and that the 15-week law will ultimately be upheld,” mentioned Christie Arnold, Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The determination got here days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade determination, ending federal protections for abortions and reigniting fierce battles in state courts and legislatures over entry to the process.

“Today’s court decision correctly upheld an important freedom of all Floridians; the right to privacy. Ron DeSantis’ unconstitutional law was a gross interference in personal medical decisions that should be between patients and their doctors. Politicians like the Governor have no business restricting Floridians’ health freedoms,” mentioned Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz in an announcement.

Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book issued an announcement wherein she additionally applauded the decide’s determination.

“Just hours before Florida’s cruel 15-week abortion ban with no exceptions for survivors of sexual assault was set to take effect, a judge rightfully ruled that the law was unconstitutional. The clear overreaches were exposed and the ruling reaffirms that the rights of women, girls, and sexual assault survivors in Florida will not be further eroded,” she wrote.

Florida’s 15-week abortion ban was handed by the GOP-controlled statehouse and signed into regulation by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this spring. It was set to take impact Friday.

DeSantis’ workplace issued the next assertion following the decide’s determination.

“While we are disappointed with today’s ruling, we know that the pro-life HB 5 will ultimately withstand all legal challenges. The Florida Supreme Court previously misinterpreted Florida’s right to privacy as including a right to an abortion, and we reject this interpretation. The Florida Constitution does not include-and has never included-a right to kill an innocent unborn child. We will appeal today’s ruling and ask the Florida Supreme Court to reverse its existing precedent regarding Florida’s right to privacy. The struggle for life is not over.”

Nikki Fried, Commissioner of Agriculture, who’s additionally operating for Governor, made an announcement, saying that whereas Thursday is a day to have a good time, they can not cease combating for girls’s entry to secure abortion procedures.

The regulation prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the process is important to save the pregnant lady’s life, stop critical harm or if the fetus has a deadly abnormality. It doesn’t permit for exemptions in circumstances the place pregnancies had been brought on by rape, incest or human trafficking. Under present regulation, Florida permits abortions up to 24 weeks.

Violators may face up to 5 years in jail. Physicians and different medical professionals may lose their licenses and face administrative fines of $10,000 for every violation.

The authorized problem in Florida hinges on a 1980 modification to the state structure guaranteeing a broad proper to privateness, which has been interpreted by the state Supreme Court to embrace abortion. Florida voters reaffirmed the best to privateness in 2012 by rejecting a poll initiative that will have weakened its protections, plaintiffs mentioned.

“Despite Florida’s history of protecting the right to abortion, the Florida legislature recently engaged in a brazen attempt to override the will of the Florida people,” the abortion suppliers mentioned.

The state argued in court docket papers that abortion suppliers do not have standing to make a declare of a private proper to privateness since they had been performing as third events on behalf of their sufferers. Attorneys for the state additionally maintained that the state’s constitutional proper to privateness would not embrace the best to abortion, arguing that the state has an curiosity in safeguarding well being and defending potential life.

During testimony this week, witnesses for the state targeted totally on the potential for fetal ache in addition to well being dangers to girls who obtain abortions late in being pregnant. A witness for Planned Parenthood instructed the decide that the regulation would disproportionately have an effect on poor girls.

The delay between the signing of an order briefly blocking the regulation and the regulation’s Friday implementation date creates an added layer of confusion, mentioned Goodhue.

“It’s extremely challenging for doctors to work with this but they are, and the most important thing is that planned parenthood is still seeing people,” she mentioned. “It’s a lot of unnecessary delays and patients are at the whims of the legal system right now.”

Data exhibits the vast majority of abortions in Florida happen earlier than 15 weeks. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report mentioned about 2% of the almost 72,000 abortions reported in Florida in 2019 had been carried out after 15 weeks.