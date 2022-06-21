Judge strikes down law limiting Florida ballot initiative donations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal decide has struck down a Florida law limiting contributions to individuals or political committees championing ballot initiatives, ruling it violates the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee on Wednesday issued a everlasting injunction towards the law which restricted to $3,000 contributions made to individuals and political committees sponsoring or opposing ballot initiatives. The measure handed final 12 months and was revised this 12 months by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature. It would have made it extra cumbersome to go ballot initiatives that amend the Florida Constitution.

The Florida Elections Commission had argued that the law restricted the potential for fraud and corruption.

“But these considerations do not legally justify the restriction at situation,” the decide stated.