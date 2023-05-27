Texas

Judge temporarily halts South Carolina abortion ban

May 27, 2023
BC_Reporter

A recent law in South Carolina that prohibits abortions after six weeks has been put on hold by a state judge. The halt is temporary until the state’s Supreme Court can conduct a review. Stay informed by receiving browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Activate notifications now to be the first to know.

