Judiciary latest, Haumole Olakau’atu, crusher tackle on Clinton Gutherson, Manly Sea Eagles, Sean Keppie, dangerous throw, Aaron Schoupp, Canterbury Bulldogs

May 21, 2022
Manly forward Haumole Olakau’atu looks set to escape a suspension for his crusher tackle on Parramatta star Clinton Gutherson in the Sea Eagles’ narrow 22-20 loss.

Olakau’atu’s incident occurred in the 62nd minute, not long after the Eels had crossed over for a try of their own.

The NRL Judiciary handed down a grade 1 crusher tackle charge on the 23-year-old as he now appears set to be available for the Sea Eagles’ match against the Melbourne Storm on Thursday.

Haumole Olakau’atu could escape suspension over his crusher tackle on Clinton Gutherson. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)Source: Getty Images

Olakau’atu will face a two-match ban if he unsuccessfully challenges the Judiciary’s ruling, but would be able to play the Storm if he cops a $3,000 fine by taking the early guilty plea.

His Manly teammate Sean Keppie also looks set to avoid suspension for his dangerous throw involving Eels enforcer Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Keppie will be free to face the Storm if he takes the early guilty plea coupled with a $1,000 fine.

However, that fine will rise to $1,500 if he decides to take on the Judiciary and lose.

In the earlier game on Friday night, the Bulldogs’ Aaron Schoupp was sin-binned for a tackle on Wests Tigers star Starford To’a and resulted in the Canterbury man copping a grade one dangerous throw charge.

Schoupp faces a $1,000-$1,500 fine.



