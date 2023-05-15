Judy Buenoano Billy Boyette among infamous Florida murder cases





One of probably the most infamous killers in Pensacola’s historical past is Judy Buenoano. She will quickly be featured in a brand new true crime documentary on Investigation Discovery titled “Very Scary People” with host Donnie Wahlberg. The two-hour documentary will focal point on Buenoano’s murderous historical past because the Black Widow and is ready to air on Mother’s Day at 8 p.m. CST/9 p.m. EST.

While Buenoano’s case has made headlines world wide, there are different notable crimes that experience taken position in Northwest Florida. Here’s a take a look at the highest 5 maximum memorable crimes in Pensacola:

1. Billy Boyette and Mary Rice murder spree: This string of robberies and murders stored Northwest Florida on edge for over every week. Boyette and Rice performed their crime spree alongside the Gulf Coast, which ended with Boyette taking his personal lifestyles all over a police standoff in Georgia. Their sufferers incorporated Alicia Greer, Jacqueline Moore, Peggy Broz, and Kayla Crocker, who died from gunshot wounds. Rice was once ultimately sentenced to lifestyles in jail for first-degree murder and accent after the reality to first-degree murder.

2. The King brothers: Alex King and Derek King beat their father, Terry King, to dying with an aluminum bat as he slept in a recliner within their Cantonment house. The boys then set the house on hearth and fled to the house of a convicted kid intercourse culprit whom they’d befriended. Both Alex and Derek have been sentenced to jail, however have since been launched. Ricky Chavis, who helped the men lay low and conceal proof, is lately serving a 30-year sentence for false imprisonment of a minor, being an adjunct to murder, and obstructing an investigation.

3. The Cormier brothers: Twin brothers Christopher and William Cormier beat Sean Dugas to dying with a hammer and stole his choice of treasured buying and selling playing cards, that have been value greater than $100,000. Dugas have been buddies with the brothers for years previous to the murder. The dual brothers then buried Dugas’ frame of their father’s Georgia yard. Christopher was once discovered to be an adjunct to murder and was once sentenced to fifteen years, whilst William was once convicted of first-degree murder and was once given a lifestyles sentence.

4. The Billings circle of relatives murder: Leonard Patrick Gonzalez Jr. lured 5 males to the Beulah house of Byrd and Melanie Billings by way of promising a large rating, as there was once reportedly $13 million within a protected of their house. The Billings shared the house with a lot of followed youngsters with particular wishes, a few of whom have been in the house when Gonzalez shot the couple “executed-style.” While the intruders did break out with a protected, it contained handiest paperwork, youngsters’s medication, and dress jewellery. The case drew protection from in all places the sector.

5. The Black Widow: Judias Buenoano was once a Gulf Breeze girl who used a automotive bomb to try to kill her boyfriend outdoor a downtown Pensacola eating place in 1983. The resulting investigation attached Buenoano to the murder of her earlier husband, a Colorado boyfriend, and her personal son. It was once additionally came upon that she had taken out a $510,000 insurance coverage on her boyfriend’s lifestyles and had poisoned him with paraformaldehyde. Buenoano was once in the long run convicted of either one of her son’s and previous partner’s murders, in addition to the tried murder of her boyfriend. She died within the electrical chair in 1998.