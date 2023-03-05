Judy Heumann dies: Disability rights activist was 75

Heumann has been known as the “mother of the disability rights movement” for her famend activism.

WASHINGTON — Judy Heumann, a famend activist who helped safe regulation protective the rights of disabled other people, has died at age 75.

The news of her passing on Saturday in Washington, D.C., was posted on her site and social media accounts and confirmed by way of the American Association of People with Disabilities. A reason behind loss of life was no longer straight away printed.

Heumann, who misplaced her talent to stroll at age 2 after contracting polio, has been known as the “mother of the disability rights movement” for her longtime advocacy on behalf of disabled other people thru protests and felony motion, her site says.

She lobbied for regulation that at last resulted in the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Rehabilitation Act. She served because the assistant secretary of the U.S. Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation Services, starting in 1993 within the Clinton management, till 2001.

We are deeply saddened by way of the passing of Judy Heumann, recognized by way of many as a mentor, buddy, and “the mother” of the incapacity rights motion. Judy was 75 years outdated. https://t.co/JktWOsp3yC pic.twitter.com/RjFM8DgolM — AAPD (@AAPD) March 5, 2023

Heumann additionally was fascinated about passage of the United Nations Convention at the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which was ratified in May 2008.

She helped discovered the (*75*) Center for Independent Living, the Independent Living Movement and the World Institute on Disability and served at the forums of a number of similar organizations together with the American Association of People with Disabilities, the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund, Humanity and Inclusion and the United States International Council on Disability, her site says.

Heumann, who was born in Philadelphia in 1947 in Philadelphia and raised in New York City, was the co-author of her memoir, “Being Heumann,” and a model for younger adults titled, “Rolling Warrior.”

Her e-book recounts the fight her folks skilled whilst seeking to safe a spot for his or her daughter in class. “Kids with disabilities had been regarded as a hardship, economically and socially,” she wrote.

She went directly to graduate from highschool and earn a bachelor’s level from Long Island University and a grasp’s level in public well being from the University of California, Berkeley.

She additionally was featured within the 2020 documentary movie, “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” which highlighted Camp Jened, a summer season camp Heumann attended that helped spark the incapacity rights motion. The movie was nominated for an Academy Award.

During the Nineteen Seventies she gained a lawsuit in opposition to the New York Board of Education and changed into the primary trainer within the state who was in a position to paintings whilst the use of a wheelchair, which the board had attempted to assert was a hearth danger.