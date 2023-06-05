Jugging crimes up across Houston in 2023, investigators say

Investigators from the Houston Police Department’s (HPD) theft department reached out to the general public closing week to collect information and assist establish a person suspected of being concerned in a “jugging” assault on March 8 in North Houston.
According to the HPD, the person adopted some other person out of a financial institution and therefore robbed them in entrance of a comfort retailer situated in the 3500 block of Laura Koppe. Surveillance pictures of the incident depicts a masked guy, dressed in darkish clothes, leaping out of the again passenger door of a sports activities software car (SUV) and fleeing after he faced the sufferer.