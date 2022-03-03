Juli Boeheim, Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim’s wife, robbed at gunpoint by ‘kid’ while in her car

Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim’s wife Juli was the alleged victim of an attempted robbery while in her car on Monday. The coach confirmed multiple reports on Tuesday when he spoke about Juli’s experience on the Brent Axe’s radio show.

“She’s definitely shook up,” Jim Boeheim said. “I mean, this isn’t television. It’s not movies. It’s real life. Somebody puts a gun in your face. She’s handling it well, better than I probably would or most people, I think. But it’s not easy. She’s a little shook but I think she’s doing much better than could be expected.”

Juli was approached by what Jim Boehiem described as “a kid” on Tuesday afternoon while she was in her car at the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, N.Y. According to Syracuse.com, Juli was in her vehicle near a Cheesecake Factory restaurant when the incident occurred. The person allegedly talked to Juli before pointing a gun at her and reaching into the car in an attempt to grab her purse.

The young suspect drove away with two others in a nearby car that, according to Syracuse.com, had been reported stolen.

No other information on the suspect has been made public.

“I think the thing that helped her was it was a kid. If it was an older man it probably would have (thoughts trailed off). Her main thought was, ‘let’s help this kid,'” Jim Boeheim said. “That’s what she does, we do with our foundation. Try to help these kids. That was the first thing she said, ‘I feel like I want to help this kid.’ But that’s the way she thinks,”