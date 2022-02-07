Julian Lennon turns personal Beatles memorabilia into one-of-a-kind NFTs for auction
Musician, photographer, author and philanthropist Julian Lennon is auctioning off his most personal items of Beatles memorabilia, including gifts from his father John Lennon. He speaks with Anthony Mason about the stories behind each item, how his half brother Sean Ono Lennon convinced him to try NFTs, and their reaction to the new “Get Back” Beatles documentary.
