Julio Cruz, former Mariners, White Sox second baseman, dies at age 67

Former Mariners and White Sox player Julio Cruz died Tuesday after years of battling prostate cancer, the two teams announced Wednesday. Cruz, who had been a broadcaster for the Mariners Spanish-language telecasts since 2003, is survived by, among other family members, his wife and three sons.
Cruz spent 1977-83 with the Mariners and was traded to the White Sox during the 1983 season, in which season he appeared in his only playoff action (the White Sox lost to the Orioles, three games to one, in the ALCS).
“For fans, Julio was such an important part of the White Sox and in particular the 1983 team,” said 1983 White Sox manager Tony La Russa. “We traded for him to ignite the offense, which he did, and then he obviously scored the winning run when we clinched the AL West that season.”
“He had electric ability as a player but was such a big part of those teams because of his personality. He was a caring guy and because of that had an emotional connection with his teammates on and off the field. Most of us had kept in pretty regular contact with him over the years, but this is a very sad day. He was much too young to leave us, and he will be missed.”
Cruz stuck with the White Sox then for the final three years of his MLB career.
In his parts of 10 seasons, Cruz hit .237 with a .321 on-base percentage. He accumulated 916 hits and stole 343 bases. He was much more well-known for his personality than his numbers, though.
“Any thoughts about Julio are more about the person than the ballplayer. He was a great friend who ignited our team in 1983,” said Hall of Famer Harold Baines. “That’s why we won. I remember he used to jump from the dugout floor up to the top step before each game. That was four or five steps, an athletic feat! But ultimately, it is his friendship that I will miss most.”
Cruz was likely best known for his post-playing career with the Mariners in the broadcast booth. As far back as 2016, the Mariners were publicly supporting Cruz in his battle with prostate cancer.
“Julio shared his kindness and humor generously, and we know he is beloved in the baseball community and beyond,” Cruz’s family said in a statement, via the Mariners. “Our family is grateful for your well wishes and support.”
“‘Cruzer’ was an original, both as a member of our 1977 team and the rest of his life,” said Mariners senior vice president and special advisor Randy Adamack. “Julio chose to make his home and raise his family here. He’s been closely associated with our club for over 25 years, one of the longest relationships of any player in our history.”
