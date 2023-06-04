June 3, 2023 – Follow the Voyage

Cruise 2023 – We have crossed the world date line and at the moment are at some point forward.

From oil leaks to self-care spa nights, there’s by no means a lifeless second whilst aboard

the TSGB.

Engineering cadets had the alternative to fix an oil leak in the engine room nowadays.

We love to comic story that the TSGB is the easiest coaching send and studying setting

as a result of there’s all the time one thing to mend.





After the occasions of the day concluded, and following Port Briefs (shows that

are given previous to arrival at a port – we offer information for issues to look and

do, etiquette guidelines, protection guidelines, and so forth.) cadets had been in a position to chill out and unwind with a

amusing self-care spa evening! Many nails had been painted and plenty of face mask had been carried out.

Spa evening had a super turnout and we’re taking a look ahead to preserving this amusing tournament

once more.

Check again incessantly and practice the voyage with our weblog collection that provides the newest news from Summer Cruise! The TSGB will shuttle to Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Apia, Samoa, Hilo, Hawaii,

and Astoria, Oregon previous to returning to Vallejo on July 7.

Stay tuned for updates to the Follow the Voyage weblog.