DJ Quik Charles “Ceedy” Morgan Christopher Turner, Sr.

Music & Arts Festival

The annual Juneteenth Music & Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Washington Park (400 N. High Ave.).

Juneteenth Day celebrates

The family-friendly festival will feature music entertainment, exhibitions of art and awards presentations.

The Rita Washington Memorial Soul Awakening Community Leaders Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m. at the First Security Bank Main Stage.

Award recipients will be:

Christopher Turner Sr., a banker and civic leader; and Charles “Ceedy” Morgan, the owner of Diamond Printing and a leader in the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, will be presented Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Rev. Michael McDaniel, pastor of the Northeast Missionary Baptist Church, will be presented this year’s Public Servant of the Year Award.

David Threatt, owner of the Hair Café Cosmetology & Barber College, will be presented the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Lenny Hatchett, a teacher at Del City High School and the head boys basketball coach of the Del City Eagles, will be presented the Educator of the Year Award. (The Educator of the Year Award is sponsored by Metro Technology Centers.)

Juneteenth began to be celebrated when slaves living west of the Mason Dixon Line were belatedly told they had been freed when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

Another development occurred when President Joseph R. Biden Jr. last year signed into law legislation that declared June 19 to be Juneteenth Day, a national holiday.

That was the first national holiday declared since Martin Luther King Day was declared in 1983.

Perry Publishing & Broadcasting has sponsored Juneteenth Festivals for 22 years, initially at NE 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue until it was moved to Washington Park.

Today, the festival draws crowds that average 12,000, Connon Neal, event manager, said.

Once again, we look forward to seeing the family reunions, children and those from all walks of life attending this year’s festival,” the event manager said.

The festival features free rides, games, for children an Eating the Greens contest, a barbecue cook-off and a Best Sweet Potato Pie contest.

More than 25 music acts will be presented, featuring gospel, hip hop, spoken word, jazz and rhythm & blues.

The acts will appear on the First Security Bank Main Stage.

Headliners are national recording artists DJ Quik and Gange51 June.

DJ Quik is a legendary platinum artist and producer. His debut album, “Quik Is the Name,” was released in 1991 that had his signature hit, “Tonite”. The single made Top 20 on the R&B charts along with his follow up single, “Born and Raised in Compton.” He has over 10 albums and has produced records for 2 Pac, Snoop Dogg and many others. DJ Quik earned his name because of the speed he can make a hit record so fast. He is known as one of the greatest music producers and artist of our time.

Also taking the First Security Bank main stage is popular national recording Hip Hop artist and Tulsa native Gange51 June, who has just completed a tour with Kevin Gates.

The festival will also feature local music artists like the Robert Banks and the Positive Productions, B Les, Nita Fruit; Koolie High; Nayborhood Barbie, Vokal Gold, Nitro, Kira, Soufwessdes, Scabo Zo, Nikeaa, Love R&B and others.

This year’s celebrity master of ceremonies and performer is HeadKrack.

He is heard weekly on KVSP FM Power 103.5 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

In observance of Black Music Month, the festival will debut its Music Awards.

Recipients will be:

The Burton Band will receive the R&B Icon Award;

Nita Fruit, the recipient of the R&B Trailblazer Solo Artist Award.

Robert Banks & Positive Productions will receive the Best R&B Live Band Award.

Koolie High and Vokal Gold will both receive Top R&B Live Solo Artist Awards.

NITRO will be presented the Hip Hop Icon Award.

KURT DOGG and K.A.L.F.O. will be recipients of the Hip Hop Trailblazer Awards.

No Hezzo and Neighborhood Barbie will both receive a Hip Hop LIT Award.

Chris “Chris Cutta” Baldwin and Rob Stovall will receive a Hip Hop Top Music Producers Award.

Festival artists exhibiting their works are Willis Sullivan, Rico Young, Bre Lashay Art, Poppin Pretty on Purpose, Bookish AF, Thomia Adamson, Hughmerdes Allah and My Vision Art by Tonya.

The featured Art is sponsored by Threatt Art Gallery.

Other sponsors are Tinker Federal Credit Union, Guiding Right, Parrish Devaughn Injury Lawyers, Kroger Delivery, First Security Bank and Langston University.

Additional sponsors are RAW Executive Security, Zaxby’s; Big O’s Pork & Dreams, Valliance Bank, Threatt’s Art Gallery, Metro Technology Centers, FOX 25, Oklahoma City Thunder, Community Health Centers of Oklahoma, The Black Chronicle, Heart and Soul 92.1 and 1140, OKC’s CBS Sports Radio, and Power 103.5.

The full itinerary of all the artist performing can be found inside today’s Black Chronicle and online at blackchronicle.com.