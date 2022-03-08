Juno Temple turns to Twitter to dress her ‘Ted Lasso’ character for the series’ next season

Apple TV+

Emmy-nominated Ted Lasso star Juno Temple is putting her Twitter followers to work, helping her choose outfits for her sassy character Keeley Jones to wear in the Apple TV+ series’ third season.

The British actress joined the platform in January, and shortly thereafter put out the following pitch: “Stoked to see what amazing, twinkly beautiful clothing Keeley wears in the next series. Any suggestions?”

Her followers got back to her almost immediately, with more than a few posting ideas as to what would look great on Keeley, and a few budding designers — or spouses of designers — shooting their shot. “I’d love to send you some pieces,” one guy pitched of his wife’s handmade wares.

Last month, Temple had her followers point her toward “new female-owned, emerging brands,” noting that a goal was to “highlight as many emerging young artists as possible” with her character’s wardrobe.

The actress posted the same day, “So stoked looking through all these designers, thank you darlings!!” adding, “If you have any suggestions for fun, glittery makeup and hair brands for Keeley, would love to hear those as well!”

Fashion has apparently been top of mind for Temple, who recently Instagrammed glam photos of the shimmery gold Versace ensemble she wore last month at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, as well as various accessories.

On the red carpet, she told E! that she’d wanted to go to design school before acting came calling. “Versace chainmail has been something I’ve been fantasized since I was 14 years old,” she said, exclaiming that she felt “like Cinderella” in the gown.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.