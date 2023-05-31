Texas

“Jurassic World” exhibition in Atlanta closes after vandal caused $250,000 in damage

May 31, 2023
BC_Reporter

A man broke into and damaged exhibits at the newly opened “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” in Atlanta, resulting in over $250,000 worth of damage. According to police, the suspect, Acauan Carvalho Van Deusen, was caught on camera sitting on top of a dinosaur and ripping off its skin, among other destructive acts. The exhibit posted on Instagram that it will temporarily close while the damage is addressed and affected reservation holders can rebook sessions.

