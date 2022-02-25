Jurors in ex-officer’s trial visit site of Taylor raid

Jurors in the trial for the one individual criminally charged in the lethal 2020 raid that resulted in the demise of Breonna Taylor have visited the scene of the taking pictures in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jurors in the trial for the one individual criminally charged in the lethal 2020 raid that resulted in the demise of Breonna Taylor have visited the scene of the taking pictures in Louisville on Friday.

Brett Hankison, a former Kentucky police officer, is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, a felony with a variety of one to 5 years in jail.

Taylor, 26, a Black lady, labored as an emergency medical tech and was settling down for mattress on March 13, 2020, when Louisville officers with a narcotics warrant kicked in her door. They drew fireplace from Taylor’s boyfriend, who thought an intruder was breaking in. Two officers on the door returned fireplace, killing Taylor. Neither was charged in her demise. Louisville settled together with her household for $12 million.

Choose Ann Bailey Smith instructed members of the jury to not communicate in regards to the scene to the attorneys or with one another on the visit. The journey to the site is to assist the jurors higher perceive courtroom displays, she defined.

Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, and sister, Juniyah Palmer, additionally sat in on the trial Friday morning.