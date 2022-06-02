Jury awards millions of dollars to Johnny Depp in libel suit; Amber Heard wins less in countersuit

Amber Heard was discovered chargeable for defaming Johnny Depp in an op-ed printed within the Washington Put up, and Depp was discovered chargeable for an announcement his lawyer made to the Day by day Mail calling her claims a hoax, a jury determined Wednesday. Jurors awarded Depp a complete of $15 million in damages and Heard $2 million.
In an announcement posted on Twitter and Instagram Heard stated, “The frustration I really feel as we speak is past phrases.” Depp stated in an announcement posted to Instagram, “the jury gave me my life again.”
The decision marked the tip of a dramatic trial within the civil swimsuit that laid naked the troubled marriage between the celebrities.
Depp sued Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court docket in Virginia for $50 million over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Put up describing herself as “a public determine representing home abuse.” His attorneys say he was defamed by the article despite the fact that it by no means talked about his identify.
Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming Depp’s lawyer defamed her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax.
The jury notified Choose Penney Azcarate that they reached the decision early within the afternoon, however studying of the decision was delayed so they may fill within the quantity of financial awards on the jury type.
Whereas the jury discovered Depp ought to obtain $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, the decide stated state regulation caps punitive damages at $350,000, which means Depp’s award would complete $10.35 million.
CBS Information authorized contributor Jessica Levinson stated the combined verdict signifies that the jury evaluated every of the six statements in isolation and took the claims of defamation rigorously.
“It wasn’t only a case of, ‘We like Johnny Depp, we do not like Amber Heard,'” she stated, noting that Depp gained on all three statements in his swimsuit and Heard gained on one of many three in her counterclaim.
“I feel the tip of the day, the punchline is that the jury discovered they each lied,” Levinson stated.
In his assertion, Depp stated, “The objective of bringing this case was to disclose the reality, whatever the consequence. Talking the reality was one thing that I owed to my youngsters and to all those that have remained stedfast of their assist of me. I really feel at peace figuring out I’ve lastly achieved that.”
Heard, in her assertion, stated she is unhappy that that she misplaced the case, however “sadder nonetheless that I appear to have misplaced a proper I assumed I had as an American — to talk freely and overtly.” She stated the decision units again girls and the remedy of home violence victims.
The jury started deliberations Friday afternoon, after six weeks of disturbing and generally graphic testimony.
Each Depp and Heard testified twice. The jury additionally heard intensive recordings attorneys stated displayed violent conduct and noticed textual content messages, together with between Depp and fellow actor Paul Bettany, that mentioned substance use and contained obscene language.
Heard’s sister testified to seeing Depp strike her, and a good friend testified about seeing her cuts and bruises.
Supermodel Kate Moss additionally appeared through video hyperlink, including to the spectacle as broadcast cameras within the courtroom captured each twist to an more and more rapt viewers as followers weighed in on social media and lined up in a single day for coveted courtroom seats.
Closing arguments have been delivered Friday. By the point the courtroom broke for lunch, jurors had head from attorneys for each Depp and Heard — who then had a mixed 45 minutes to current rebuttal closings later Friday afternoon. The case went to the jury later within the day, for the ultimate stage in what has been six weeks of courtroom drama that peeled again the curtain on the celebrities’ troubled marriage.
The jury was instructed to focus its deliberation not solely on whether or not there was abuse but additionally whether or not Heard’s op-ed piece could be thought of legally defamatory. The article itself focuses totally on coverage questions of home violence, however Depp’s lawyer level to 2 passages within the article, in addition to an internet headline that they are saying defamed Depp.