Jury convicts Oregon man who injured FBI bomb technician with shotgun booby trap

A wheelchair equipped with a shotgun injured an FBI bomb technician in Oregon and led to the conviction of Gregory Lee Rodvelt. A former homeowner of the property visited by law enforcement, Rodvelt set up multiple traps and faces sentencing soon, with up to life in prison. The events took place in 2018, and the case was investigated with the Oregon State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Upon arrival, the bomb technicians noticed a number of steel animal traps and homemade spikes strips around the vicinity, as well as a hot tub rigged to roll towards the individual who opened the entrance gate. Inside the residence, barred windows, bullet holes in the door and a rat trap modified to launch a shotgun shell were found. The injured technician was given medical attention and sent to a hospital.