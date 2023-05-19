Jury deliberates following third day of Joseph Zieler double murder trial

After a day of stunning testimony from the ex-girlfriend of the defendant and Joseph Zieler himself, the destiny of Zieler within the 1990 double murder of Lisa Story and Robin Cornell is now within the arms of the jury. The case was once closed ahead of 6 p.m., and Zieler argued that he wasn’t in Florida when the murders passed off. He claimed the one method his DNA may well be provide is that if he slept with Jan Cornell in December of 1998. However, DNA analysts testified that there’s a 1/83 quintillion likelihood that the DNA from the Cape Coral crime scene belongs to any individual rather than Zieler. Zieler attempted to keep away from conviction together with his back-and-forth testimony, however professionals said that it was once unbelievable for the DNA profile to belong to his father or one of his brothers. The defendant’s ex-girlfriend, Bonnie Kniceley, shared that they began relationship all over the similar month because the murders and were in combination for 26 years. Kniceley additionally published that Zieler’s personal tastes for intimacy had been the similar as the way in which 11-year-old Robin Cornell’s frame was once discovered.

