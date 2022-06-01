Jury reaches verdict in lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The jury has notified the decide that they’ve reached a verdict within the lawsuit between actors Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Decide Penney Azcarate indicated the decision can be introduced in court docket at three p.m .

The jury started deliberations Friday afternoon, after six weeks of dramatic, disturbing and typically graphic testimony that laid naked the troubled marriage between the celebrities.

Each Depp and Heard testified twice. The jury additionally heard intensive recordings attorneys mentioned displayed violent conduct and noticed textual content messages, together with between Depp and fellow actor Paul Bettany, that mentioned substance use and contained obscene language. Supermodel Kate Moss additionally appeared by way of video hyperlink, including to the spectacle as broadcast cameras within the courtroom captured each twist to an more and more rapt viewers as followers weighed in on social media and lined up in a single day for coveted courtroom seats.

Depp sued Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Courtroom in Virginia for $50 million over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Put up describing herself as “a public determine representing home abuse.” His attorneys say he was defamed by the article although it by no means talked about his title.

Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming Depp’s legal professional defamed her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax. Throughout the trial, Heard’s sister testified to seeing Depp strike her, and a pal testified about seeing her cuts and bruises.



Jury deliberations underway in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial 05:44

Closing arguments have been delivered Friday. By the point the court docket broke for lunch, jurors had head from attorneys for each Depp and Heard — who then had a mixed 45 minutes to current rebuttal closings later Friday afternoon. The case went to the jury later within the day, for the ultimate stage in what has been six weeks of courtroom drama that peeled again the curtain on the celebrities’ troubled marriage.

The jury was instructed to focus its deliberation not solely on whether or not there was abuse but in addition whether or not Heard’s op-ed piece may be thought-about legally defamatory. The article itself focuses totally on coverage questions of home violence, however Depp’s lawyer level to 2 passages within the article, in addition to a web-based headline that they are saying defamed Depp.