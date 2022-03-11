Jussie Smollett Gets 5 Months In Jail For Hate Crime Hoax

Black America Net Featured Video CLOSE

As many awaited the destiny of actor Jussie Smollett as he entered court docket right now to study of his sentencing for the January 2019 hate crime hoax he was discovered responsible of orchestrating final December, the decision has lastly been revealed: 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation and $120,000 in restitution for the time beyond regulation spent investigating the case by Chicago cops.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The ruling was handed down on Smollett by Cook dinner County Decide James Linn, who not solely issued the cruel sentence however used the second to name the previous Empire actor out for being an “boastful, egocentric, narcissistic” that did injury to precise victims of hate crimes.

Extra from contained in the sentencing beneath, through Chicago’s WGN 9:

“In asserting his verdict Thursday night after an hours of arguments, Cook dinner County Decide James Linn stated to Smollett, ‘You actually craved the eye…You wished to make your self extra well-known, and for some time it labored.’

‘You have been throwing a nationwide pity social gathering for your self,’ Linn stated, including {that a} aspect of Smollett is’“profoundly boastful and egocentric and narcissistic.’

Smollett opted to not make an announcement earlier than the sentence was introduced, however as soon as he discovered his destiny he started yelling within the courtroom that he was ‘not suicidal.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

On a sadder notice within the case, Smollett’s 92-year-old grandma tried to plea for leniency by taking the stand to name her grandson a “justice warrior” and even boldly inform Decide Linn that if he sends Jussie to jail he ought to ship her together with him, in response to TMZ.

Jussie Smollett is predicted to serve out his sentence at Cook dinner County Jail. At this level, his finest wager is to only pray he will get launched early on good conduct.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Additionally On Black America Net: