Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in hoax attack

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Photos

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in county jail on Thursday for fabricating a 2019 hate crime assault on himself.

Smollett was additionally ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution to town of Chicago, fined $25,000 and should serve 30 months of felony probation.

As Prepare dinner County Choose James Linn was imposing a sentence, Smollett screamed out, “I’m not suicidal. I’m harmless.”

The choose ordered Smollett to be taken to jail instantly.

Smollett, 39, appeared Thursday afternoon in Prepare dinner County Circuit Court docket in Chicago to listen to his destiny after a jury convicted him in December on 5 of six felony counts of disorderly conduct stemming from him submitting a false police report and mendacity to police, who spent greater than $130,000 investigating his allegations.

Previous to the sentencing, Linn denied Smollett’s movement for a brand new trial following a prolonged listening to.

“We have talked about this for 2 years,” Linn stated. “I do consider that on the finish of the day, Mr. Smollett obtained a good trial.”

