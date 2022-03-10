Jussie Smollett to be sentenced in Chicago court on Thursday

Scott Olson/Getty Pictures

Actor Jussie Smollett is scheduled to return to court docket in Chicago in the present day to be taught if a choose will order him to serve jail time after he was convicted for mendacity to police and staging an assault.

In January 2019, Smollett reported to police that he was the sufferer of a hate crime, alleging that two males yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him and tried to wrap a noose round his neck in Chicago.

In line with the Chicago Tribune, the previous Empire actor faces as much as three years in jail for every of the 5 felony counts of disorderly conduct that he was convicted of final 12 months. A part of the December trial included the testimony of two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who informed jurors Smollett paid them $3,500 to hold out the assault, with a promise of a further $500 later.

As a result of he would not have an intensive prison historical past and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, court docket observers don’t suppose that Smollett will serve any jail time.

In February, Decide James Linn ruled that information cameras will likely be allowed within the courtroom on the Leighton Legal Courtroom Constructing for sentencing.

