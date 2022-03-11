Jussie Smollett’s attorneys file an appeal after sentencing in race crime hoax

Courtesy Cook dinner County Sheriff’s Workplace

Not 24 hours after a Chicago decide sentenced Jussie Smollett to 5 months behind bars for staging a racially motivated assault on himself, attorneys for the disgraced former Empire star have filed an attraction.

Based on ABC affiliate WLS-TV, Smollett is now in protecting custody at Cook dinner County Jail, the Cook dinner County Sheriff’s Workplace famous in a press release, clarifying that the actor will not be being held in solitary confinement, opposite to some studies.

An announcement from the Sherriff’s Workplace explains that confinement like Jussie’s is “routinely used for people ordered into protecting custody who might probably be vulnerable to hurt because of the nature of their expenses, their occupation, or their noteworthy standing.”

The message additionally notes, “Mr. Smollett is being housed in his personal cell, which is monitored by safety cameras within the cell and by an officer carrying a physique worn digicam who’s stationed on the entrance of the cell to make sure that Mr. Smollett is underneath direct commentary always.”

The assertion provides concerning Smollett’s confinement, “Throughout such instances out of cell, different detainees is not going to be current within the frequent areas…The security and safety of all detained people, together with Mr. Smollett, is the Sheriff’s Workplace’s highest precedence.”

Earlier than sentencing Thursday, Cook dinner County Choose James Linn excoriated Smollett, calling him a “charlatan” who “denigrated” precise hate crime victims.

“You bought on the witness stand. You did not have to…However you dedicated hour upon hour upon hour of pure perjury,” Linn stated.

Smollett was led off in handcuffs, screaming, “I’m not suicidal! I’m harmless!”

