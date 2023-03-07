Justice Department files lawsuit to block JetBlue merger with Spirit Airlines

The $3.8 billion merger would create the country’s 5th biggest airline.

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to prevent the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit Airlines.

The $3.8 billion merger would create the country’s 5th biggest airline, and will be the first U.S. airline merger since 2016 when Alaska Airways purchased Virgin Atlantic.

JetBlue and Spirit airplanes at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., May 21, 2022. Bloomberg by way of Getty Images, FILE

In anticipation of a DOJ lawsuit, JetBlue stated a merger with Spirit would convey down prices for patrons.

“The Big Four airlines have a lock on about 80% of the market,” the corporate stated in a commentary. “JetBlue’s combination with Spirit allows it to create a compelling national challenger to these dominant airlines, while also ensuring [ultra low cost carrier] options remain available in overlap markets.”

The corporate stated it is already made adjustments forward of the merger and their routes don’t overlap.

“JetBlue’s unique combination of low fares and great service is a competitive force that keeps the legacy carriers on their toes and results in lower fares,” the corporate stated.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.