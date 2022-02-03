Justin Herbert indicates he wants Mike Williams back on Chargers, discusses improvements to his game, and more

Justin Herbert is already off to the greatest start for a quarterback in NFL history. Herbert has the most passing yards (9,350) and passing touchdowns (69) after his first two seasons, rewriting the record books for quarterbacks.

Herbert’s 2021 season was one of the best for a second-year quarterback in NFL history. He completed 65.9% of his passes for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns to 15 interceptions for a 97.9 passer rating — becoming just the third player (Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino are the others) to throw for 5,000 yards in a season in one of his first two years.

What Herbert has been able to accomplish after two seasons has been phenomenal. He has the most completions (839) through the first two seasons of a career in NFL history and holds the Los Angeles Chargers single-season records for touchdown passes (38), passing yards (5,014), and completions (443) — all of which were set this season.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with CBS Sports, Herbert sat down and discussed the Chargers’ season, what he needs to improve on in 2022, and the outlook for Los Angeles going forward.

From Day 1, you and Brandon Staley seemed to be on the same page for the entire year. When was that moment you knew you were going to see eye-to-eye with him?

Herbert: “I knew pretty early on the type of guy that he was. He came into the locker room and he emphasized relationships, commitment and all these things that build a team together. Every guy on the team believes in him. They want to play for him, they want to fight for him, and we all respect him.”

Brandon Staley was aggressive the entire season. I personally loved it, but I also know it was controversial at times. You didn’t seem to get too discouraged by it. What does that imply for you as a young quarterback knowing that your coach trusts you like that?

Herbert: “I think that’s one of those things that we believe in each other. We believe in the offense. We know that when we go out on the field we got guys on the outside, especially the guys up front that give me enough time. So when you have that, you know you can take those chances on fourth and short, fourth-and-5.

“At the same time, you believe in the defense. You know if you don’t get it, you’re sending out a defense that can get stops and can get some turnovers. For him to believe in everyone like that, that meant a lot to all of us.”

That Raiders game especially, it felt like Brandon was going for it every single time. Was that even a decision?

Herbert: “It’s what we had to do to get back into the game. To get all those fourth downs late in the game, we had to convert those to even stay in the game. To have those guys out there fuming — Mike Williams, Jared Cook — they made plays when we needed them the most. They came out, they caught the ball, and they got upfield. That was huge for us.”

You mentioned Mike Williams. I know he’s a free agent, but how badly do you want him back in L.A.?

Herbert: “Mike and I have a great relationship and I’ve been talking to him all year about it. He’s one of those guys that is so athletic and has done such a great job all year. He works so hard, knows what he’s doing out there and makes plays.

“For him to be a part of our offense, he makes us so much better. Fingers crossed, whatever happens, happens. It’s out of my control, but I’m a big Mike Williams fan.”

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



The Chargers had a really good year, but ultimately you guys lost three of four and missed the playoffs. What did you take from that moment?

Herbert: “You have to win those games. To be able to go to the playoffs, you have to win those games down the stretch. I felt like we were better than what our record indicated and that’s the unfortunate part about it. The NFL is so good and everyone is getting paid to go play and you have to find a way to win.

“We failed to do that this year, but I’m really looking forward to next year with the talent that we’re bringing back and the potential that we have. There’s a lot of hard work that needs to be put in over the offseason, but I really believe in this team.”

Is there anything you felt like you could have done better toward the end of the season?

Herbert: “I think there’s plenty of things we can go back and look at and say, ‘You know what, I could have done this better or I could have done that better.’ There’s a lot of room for improvement in the offseason. Shane Day (Chargers quarterbacks coach), Joe Lombardi (Chargers offensive coordinator) and I, we’re going to spend a lot of time together talking about the offense, talking about footwork, drops, throws, all those things.

“When next year does come, we’ll be ready to go.”

What was the biggest improvement you took from year one to year two?

Herbert: “Pocket presence was big. Just having a feel for the pocket, being able to step up and when the pressure is right in your face being able to deliver a strike. I wasn’t bouncing around too much and getting outside of the pocket. Instead, I was able to step up and get the ball out quick enough.”

Now from year two to year three, what do you think you need to improve on the most?

Herbert: “I have to continue to develop pocket presence. You have to be able to step up and have calm feet in the pocket, get the ball out quick. At the same time, progress into year two of this offense that we’re able to learn and have a solid understanding of that and get to every single play that we need to, get in and out of checks, audibles like that — I think that would be huge for us.”

When you’re watching Chiefs-Bills, Chiefs-Bengals, you’re seeing the young quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow. What are you thinking watching the future of the AFC right there — and you’re included in that?

Herbert: “It’s a lot of fun. That’s what you want out of football. You want competition like that. It forces everyone to be better and you have to get better in order to keep up with those guys. There’s a lot to learn from those guys and they all had so much success over the past couple years. It’s been really cool to watch them so far.”

Joe Burrow is going to the Super Bowl. That’s a quarterback in your draft class. How close do you think the Chargers are to accomplishing that?

Herbert: “I don’t know. That’s not really up for me to decide. All I can really do is put my best effort out there. We really believe in the team and the coaching staff and whatever happens, happens. We’re going to put in a lot of offseason work so we’re ready to have a shot at that next year.”

Do you feel the game is trending toward running quarterbacks?

Herbert: “I think it’s a huge advantage to get out of the pocket and run. When all else fails and the coverage gets underneath the routes and everything is covered downfield, being able to scramble out and find four or five yards to get the third-down conversion — I think that’s huge for an offense.

“Being able to do that and having a quarterback that’s able to to that — like the Bengals and like the Chiefs — you saw a lot of conversions because of that.”

You and Patrick Mahomes seemed to have some good talks at the end of both your games this year. Has Mahomes said any words of encouragement to you?

Herbert: “It’s always just the basic stuff. Good game and stay healthy the rest of the year. Excited to watch you guys. Just stuff like that.”

What do the Chargers feel they have to do to beat the Chiefs next year?

Herbert: “It’s going to take a whole lot. It takes all three phases of the team — offense, defense, and special teams — and we were awfully close this year. We just have to continue to work, because we believe in the guys we have up front. We believe in the tight ends, the receivers, the running backs, and especially the defense, which is coming along well.

“Year two of this coaching staff will be big for us.”

—

The reigning Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year, Herbert is giving rookie cruisers the chance to win a vacation getaway to the destination of their choice. If Herbert had a choice, he’d go to the Bahamas or somewhere tropical.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for someone to go out, take a vacation, and have some fun,” Herbert said. “It’s tailored for first-time cruisers and for fans to join a sweepstakes and win a cruise that they can take any time within an 18-month span. It’s a great opportunity for someone to experience a cruise for the first time.”

From now through Feb. 28, fans can visit PepsiRookieCruise.com to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win their very first cruise getaway.