Justin Jefferson has been watching Rams offense, ‘excited’ for offense-leaning coach Kevin O’Connell

The Minnesota Vikings do not officially have a new head coach yet, but they will soon. The Vikes are expected to name Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach, but because the Rams are in the Super Bowl, they cannot do so until after the game is over.

Still, there are at least a few players who are excited about the opportunity to play for him. One of those players is star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who figures to be one of the centerpieces of O’Connell’s offense in Minnesota.

“I’ve been watching the Rams offense for a minute now,” Jefferson said at the Pro Bowl, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “They get their playmakers the ball. They have some tremendous plays, Cooper Kupp wide open all the time. So I’m excited for it. This is my first head coach that’s going to be on the offensive side instead of the defensive side, so I’m happy.”

Jefferson has already had two terrific seasons, totaling 196 receptions for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two years. Kupp is coming off one of the best wide receiver seasons in NFL history, having hauled in 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 scores this year. If O’Connell can take Jefferson to anything close to that level, I think the Vikings will be pretty happy.

O’Connell has previously worked with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who should be in Minnesota for at least one more year, even if only due to his contract situation. O’Connell and Kirk Cousins were both in Washington in 2017, Cousins’ final year with the team. O’Connell spent two more years in the organization before joining Sean McVay in Los Angeles, where he spent the last two years as the offensive coordinator for the Rams.

His offense will likely look at least something like the one Kevin Stefanski and then Gary and Klint Kubiak have been running in Minnesota over the last few years, but his style, temperament, and game-day management may be different than what the Vikings have grown used to under former head coach Mike Zimmer. Jefferson, at least, appears excited for the change.