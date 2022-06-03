Justin Jefferson says Vikings offense will be ‘less predictable’ and moves team ‘to a new generation’

The outcomes for the 2021 Minnesota Vikings offense might finest be described as “fairly good.” Minnesota completed the common season ranked 12th in whole yards and 14th in whole factors. In effectivity metrics like anticipated factors added (EPA) per play and Soccer Outsiders’ defense-adjusted worth over common (DVOA), they ranked 16th.

Underneath former head coach Mike Zimmer, the Vikings usually prioritized controlling the ball and never taking probabilities, as a substitute of making an attempt to create explosive performs. That will not be the case underneath his substitute, Kevin O’Connell — a minimum of in accordance with star broad receiver Justin Jefferson.

“We had an old-style offense final yr,” Jefferson mentioned, per USA Today. “It is 2022. You get into a brand new age and transfer to a brand new era. Including new issues to the offense positively permits us to be extra comfy with the offense and work in several areas of the fields.”

O’Connell defined how he’ll transfer the philosophy he used throughout his time with the Los Angeles Rams ahead, and the way the evolution of offense over the previous few seasons has already carried out so.

“For therefore lengthy the sport sort of grew to become this condensed recreation the place all people was constructing issues, the wedding of the run and the move,” O’Connell mentioned. “However as occasions sort of moved ahead, I feel spreading the sector out, not enjoying the sport in a cellphone sales space, has been a productive factor for some offenses. Placing the sport within the quarterback’s fingers just a little extra, making an attempt to run some premier performs vs. premier seems. And actually, when doubtful, belief space-rhythm-timing of offenses to carry you true to your core and what you are making an attempt to get completed.”

For Jefferson, that results in a giant change, in that the Vikings’ offense can be “very much less predictable.”

Minnesota with the ability to check defenses in a greater diversity of how, to extra areas of the sector, ought to profit the offense. A famous person like Jefferson can do nearly every part a coach asks him to do. Placing extra on Kirk Cousins’ plate might or might not work out, nevertheless it’s not as if the Vikings’ conservative method in the course of the latter portion of the Zimmer period received them the place they wished to go anyway.