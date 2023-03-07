Justin Turner receives 16 stitches after taking pitch to the face

Boston Red Sox 3rd baseman Justin Turner is resting at house after he used to be hit in the face through a pitch which required 16 stitches.Turner used to be hit through a fastball from Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning in the backside of the first inning all over Monday’s sport.In an unpleasant scene, the 38-year-old lay on the floor with blood coming from his face earlier than being helped away through individuals of Boston’s clinical staff.After the sport, the Red Sox stated the two-time All-Star have been taken to an area sanatorium. “He is receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries and is being monitored for a concussion,” the remark stated. “He will undergo further testing, and we’ll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert and in good spirits given the circumstances.”Turner later reposted an Instagram tale from his spouse which gave an replace on his situation.”Thank you to everyone that reached out about Justin and sent prayers,” Kourtney Turner wrote. “We’re home now and he’s resting (okay — maybe listening to the replay of the game).”16 stitches and numerous swelling however we’re thanking God for no fractures and transparent scans!”Manning told reporters that he plans to reach out and apologize to Turner, stressing the pitch was not intentional. “It used to be a whole twist of fate; ball simply were given away,” Manning stated. “I got a swing and miss on a ball kind of up in the zone, so I tried to go back to it, and it just got away from me.”The Red Sox went on to beat the Tigers 7-1.Turner joined the Red Sox in January, signing a reported two-year, $22 million deal all over the offseason having spent the earlier 9 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He received the World Series in 2020 with the Dodgers.

