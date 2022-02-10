Juventus ready to swoop for AC MIlan’s Franck Kessie this summer

Franck Kessie looks set to swap Milan for Turin and join Juventus this sumner. Nicolo Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kessie set to leave Milan for Juve

Juventus are considering a potential offer for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in the summer, reports Nicolo Schira.

The 25-year-old is a free agent in the summer, with a number of clubs linked with a move. The reporter claims that the Ivory Coast international is not interested in extending with the Rossoneri, with the Bianconeri offered the chance to land him.

Kessie has also been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent days, with Marca reporting that the Blaugrana are in pole position to land the midfielder on a free transfer amid their financial crisis.

The combative defensive midfielder has seen a rise in his career since joining AC Milan from fellow Serie A side Atalanta in 2019 for roughly £21 million. His disruptive style for Milan has made him a key player.

Juventus themselves have invested heavily in the transfer market over the past month, signing Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria in January. Zakaria, 25, joined from Borussia Monchengladbach with his contract at the club dwindling.

The midfielder was the beginning of a reshuffle for Massimiliano Allegri, who has looked to change his personnel in the central ranks. However, the addition of Zakaria, who plays similarly in style to Kessie in a defensive midfield role, may add complications to the Kessie deal.

PAPER GOSSIP

– Paris Saint-Germain are not planning to extend Angel Di Maria’s contract, says journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 33-year-old’s contract with Les Parisiens expires in the summer, though there is a club option of a further year. The report says that a number of clubs across Europe and Brazil are monitoring the situation.

– Wolves and Barcelona are agreeing a swap deal that would see Adama Traore join Barcelona permanently, with Francisco Trincao set to stay at Molineux.

Sport reports that both players’ loan deals will be made permanent, with their options in the being negotiated to €30m each, allowing them to make what is essentially a swap.

– West Ham United are continuing their interest in signing Jesse Lingard in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Manchester United playmaker was told he was free to leave the club on-loan in January, however a move didn’t materialise. Both West Ham and Newcastle United were linked, but may have the chance to move again at the end of the season, with the 29-year-old out of contract.

– Barcelona could accept less than the permanent clause in Philippe Coutinho‘s loan deal at Aston Villa, according to Sport.

The 29-year-old has had an explosive return to the Premier League, scoring twice and assisting twice in three appearances. The loan has an option to make the move permanent for €40m, however the report claims that the Blaugrana are likely to accept less for him to free up wage space.

– Borussia Dortmund have made striker Karim Adeyemi their top target for the summer, says Fabrizio Romano.

The Bundesliga side have already completed the signing of Niklas Sule from rivals Bayern Munich for the summer, and have now turned their attention to Adeyemi. The 20-year-old has impressed for RB Salzburg and the club is confident of reaching an agreement with both the player and his team.