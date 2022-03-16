Juventus vs. Villarreal – Football Match Report – March 17, 2022

Villarreal beat Juventus 3-Zero within the Champions League spherical of 16 on Wednesday to achieve the quartetrfinals with a 4-1 victory on combination.
Gerard Moreno scored the sport’s opening aim with a penalty on 78 minutes following Daniele Rugani’s foul on Francis Coquelin, which referee Szymon Marciniak awarded after consulting with the VAR.
– ESPN+ viewers’ information: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, extra
– Haven’t got ESPN? Get instant access
Defender Pau Torres added a second 5 minutes from time as he stabbed house after Serge Aurier’s flick on from a nook earlier than Arnaut Danjuma netted a stoppage-time penalty.
It was a recreation of few probabilities with Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli pulling off a few good saves within the first half.
With the sport seeming like it could go to extra-time, Rugani introduced down Coquelin for what appeared like a transparent penalty and, after initially waving play on, Marciniak awarded the spot kick and Moreno squeezed it in regardless of Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny getting a hand to it.
Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri reacted to going behind by throwing on Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.
However simply seven minutes later the sport was up as Torres scored Villarreal’s second. Danjuma added gloss to the scoreline as he completed off from the spot following Matthijs de Ligt’s determined handball after Juve had been caught on the counterattack.
Defeat means Juve exit the competitors on the spherical of 16 for the third consecutive season whereas Villarreal attain the quarterfinals for the primary time since 2009.