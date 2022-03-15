Juventus vs. Villarreal: How to watch UEFA Champions League, live stream, TV channel, team news, start time

Juventus have did not get by the spherical of 16 within the Champions League the final two seasons and Massimiliano Allegri wants a win in Turin to interrupt that stride after drawing 1-1 within the first leg towards Villarreal. The Bianconeri at the moment are winless in every of their final seven first legged ties within the UEFA Champions League (D3 L4), happening to be eradicated from 4 of their final 5 knockout ties within the competitors. Nevertheless, their final victory at this stage got here towards Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid in 2018-19.

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 16 | Time: three p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Stadium — Turin, Italy

Reside stream: Paramount+

Odds: Juventus -103; Draw +230; Villarreal +310 (through Caesars Sportsbook)

Juventus: Coach Allegri can as soon as once more depend on captain Giorgio Chiellini who’s again from his harm and likewise on each Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi, even when it’s unlikely that they are going to begin on Wednesday. Juventus are at present 4th in Serie A with 56 factors by 29 matches, after a 15-game unbeaten streak in league play with ten wins. They maintain an eight-point lead over Atalanta for the ultimate Champions League spot. Juventus can be with out American Weston McKennie as a consequence of a season-ending harm sustained within the first leg of this matchup. McKennie led Juve with three probabilities created within the first leg. He’s tied for 2nd on Juventus with eight probabilities created within the Champions League this season. Leonardo Bonucci additionally can be out for the match, as coach Allegri introduced through the pre-match press convention.

Villarreal: 4 of Villareal’s final 5 Champions League spherical of 16 matches have ended stage, with the Spanish outfit progressing on every of their two earlier appearances at this stage, beating Rangers in 2005-06 and Panathinaikos in 2008-09. So, it’s been some time. Villarreal are at present seventh in La Liga with 45 factors from 28 matches, six factors behind Barcelona and Atlético Madrid for the final Champions League spot. Dani Parejo was pivotal in Villarreal’s comeback efficiency towards Juventus. Together with scoring Villarreal’s solely aim, Parejo led the crew with 90 touches, 81 move makes an attempt, and his 91% move completion charge was the Third-highest on the crew. Parejo ranks eighth within the Champions League with 15 created probabilities this season and ranks ninth with 1.9 anticipated assists.

Juventus can’t actually fail to undergo the spherical of 16 for the third 12 months in a row, even when it received’t be a simple second leg for them. PICK: Juventus 1, Villarreal 0.