Juventus vs. Villarreal odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: UEFA Champions League bets for March 16, 2022

Juventus is among the most profitable golf equipment within the historical past of Europe, however after a particularly poor season by its requirements in 2020-21, the membership made loads of modifications. After a poor begin to the 2021-22 marketing campaign, it’s nonetheless within the hunt for a UEFA Champions League crown. On Wednesday, Juventus will host Villarreal within the second leg of a Spherical of 16 matchup with the rating tied 1-1 on mixture. You’ll be able to see what occurs while you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, is about for four p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Juventus because the -101 favourite (threat $101 to win $100) on the 90-minute cash line in its newest Juventus vs. Villarreal odds, with Villarreal the +310 underdog. A draw is priced at +225 and the Over-Below for whole targets scored is 2.5. Wednesday’s match might be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has ranges of membership so you may watch the most well liked soccer matchups worldwide and far more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per 30 days and you’ll watch your native CBS dwell stream, together with loads of sports activities like Champions League, Italian Serie A, faculty hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no adverts, on demand and the flexibility to obtain episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated sequence Halo, Picard, 1883, and extra. Each plans include a free week to start out and embrace soccer matches, so sign up now here.

The way to watch Juventus vs. Villarreal

Juventus vs. Villarreal date: Wednesday, March 16

Juventus vs. Villarreal time: four p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Villarreal streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Villarreal vs. Juventus

Earlier than you tune in to Wednesday’s match, it is advisable see the Juventus vs. Villarreal picks from SportsLine’s European soccer insider Martin Green. After working within the sports activities betting business for a number of years, Inexperienced grew to become an expert sports activities author and handicapper and has coated the sport worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Inexperienced has generated effectively over $37,000 for $100 bettors for the reason that 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the heartbeat of the sport all around the globe.

For Villarreal vs. Juventus, Inexperienced is backing Juventus to win on the 90-minute cash line for a -101 payout. After an abysmal begin to the season wherein it took simply two factors from its first 4 Serie A matches, Juventus’ solely loss in its final 21 matches got here in further time of a Supercoppa Italiana match towards Inter Milan on Jan. 12.

Dusan Vlahovic has solidified Juventus’ assault since being acquired within the January switch window and he scored a aim within the reverse fixture on Feb. 22. Villarreal went on to stage within the second half in a sport that seemed evenly-matched, however the Spanish aspect has had critical points away from residence this season.

It misplaced its most up-to-date away match in league play to Osasuna and has three wins, 5 attracts and 5 losses in 13 La Liga matches on the street this season. Villarreal can be plagued with accidents, as Ruben Pena, Paco Alcacer and Alberto Moreno are out, whereas Gerard Moreno, Etienne Capoue and Juan Foyth are uncertain.

The way to watch, dwell stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you already know what to choose, prepare to observe the Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world’s other top soccer matchups and much more.