Juwan Howard was Lakers preferred coaching candidate, report suggests ‘job was his if he wanted it’

The Los Angeles Lakers held probably the most exhaustive head-coaching searches in latest NBA historical past over the previous two months. It took them 47 days and interviews with six recognized candidates to land on Darvin Ham as their selection, however in accordance with Marc Stein, their choice was a coach who would not even interview with them.

In a latest e-newsletter, Stein reported that College of Michigan coach Juwan Howard was their most popular selection to switch Frank Vogel, and that Howard had been equally coveted by the Boston Celtics a yr in the past when Brad Stevens employed his personal substitute. The Lakers wished Howard so badly that, in accordance with Stein, “the job was his if he wished it.”

Clearly, Howard didn’t take the job and even interview for it. He was a candidate for the place when Vogel was employed in 2019 and he was nonetheless an assistant below Erik Spoelstra in Miami, however this time round, he elected to stay at his alma mater. It is not arduous to see why. Howard has coached one in all his sons with the Wolverines, Jace Howard, for the previous two seasons. One other of his sons, Jett Howard, will likely be becoming a member of them at Michigan this season. In the interim, Howard seems set on teaching his sons and making an attempt to win a nationwide championship.

He would have been a perfect selection for the Lakers if he’d thought-about a return to the NBA, although. He performed with LeBron James on the Miami Warmth and ultimately coached him there as nicely. He additionally performed with Lakers normal supervisor Rob Pelinka at Michigan, and he has been fairly profitable in his time teaching the Wolverines.

If Howard ever does need to be an NBA head coach, such a chance will possible current itself. For now, he’s remaining at Michigan, and Ham will take over the Lakers.